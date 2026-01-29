TikTok Star and Fierce Advocate for Unhoused People, Shirley Raines, Is Dead at 58 "The lack of a home does not mean a lack of humanity." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 29 2026, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Wikimedia Commons

When Shirley Raines was growing up, she watched movies where kings and queens who were locked away in dungeons were still treated like royalty. "The king would be unshaven and unwashed, but when his subjects eventually found him, they would still bow to him," she said in a February 2024 interview with FASHION Magazine. She realized that regardless of what's happening, "They can’t take away your status just because you lose your structure."

In her early twenties, Shirley's 2-year-old son died while she was unhoused and pregnant. She started wearing makeup to mask the pain, and soon found herself volunteering at a local church that put bags of food together for the unhoused. While passing out meals, Shirley would do for others what she did for herself: She used makeup to make them feel beautiful. This led to Shirley creating Beauty 2 The Streetz. She died in January 2026 at the age of 58. Here's what we know about her cause of death.

Shirley Raines's cause of death has not been revealed.

According to ABC News, Shirley's cause of death has not been made public. News of her passing was shared in a post on the Beauty 2 The Streetz Instagram on Jan. 28, 2026. "This loss is devastating to the entire Beauty 2 The Streetz team, the communities we serve, and the countless individuals whose lives were forever changed by Ms. Shirley’s love, generosity, and selfless service," said the post. "Her legacy will continue to live on through the work she started and the hearts she touched."

In her conversation with FASHION, Shirley explained the power of focusing on a person's physical appearance and what it can do for them. "Women on the streets are touched violently and without consent every day," she said. "Imagine someone saying to them, ‘Let me wash your hair.' ... The lack of a home does not mean a lack of humanity."

Shirley Raines brought hope and kindness to people on Skid Row.

Back in 2015, Shirley started making trips to the Skid Row section of downtown Los Angeles, with beauty tools in hand, in order to help people find themselves again. She purchased makeup using Sephora Beauty Insider Rewards points and whatever she could find at affordable spots like the Dollar Store. When the money and the free gifts ran out, she asked her then-5,000 social media followers for help. They stepped up and continue to do so to this day.