iShowSpeed Reunites With Original "My Mom Is Kinda Homeless" Kid to Celebrate Meme "My mom is kind of homeless. I live with my dad. I want to help her out." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 29 2025, 5:42 p.m. ET

It seems as though there's nothing influencer and mega streamer iShowSpeed can do that doesn't end up going viral. The witty, personable, and charming influencer has built a massive community of fans and fellow collaborators. He's constantly working on projects to entertain his followers, but every now and then he comes up with some accidental magic. Enter: the "my mom is kinda homeless" and "why are you trying not to laugh?" memes.

The moments came during a Speed stream and blew up into one of the internet's favorite pair of memes. Here's what we know about the "my mom is kinda homeless" meme and how it was revived in October 2025 for a good cause.

iShowSpeed and the "my mom is kinda homeless" meme, explained.

According to Know your Meme, in 2021, iShowSpeed was streaming Fortnite with a 12-year-old fan named "Acey." Speed looked to be bringing home the "W" when Acey suddenly began pleading with Speed, surprising him by saying something he didn't expect.

Acey bargained with Speed by saying that he really needed to make the win, asking the gamer to go easy on him. "Please Speed, I need this!” Acey pled, adding, “My mom is kind of homeless. I live with my dad. I want to help her out.” Speed squeezed his eyes shut and pursed his lips, clearly trying not to laugh.

Another player called him out, chirping, "Speed, I’m watching the stream. Why are you trying not to laugh, bruh? That’s disrespectful as sh*t, bruh!” Both "my mom is kinda homeless" and "why are you trying not to laugh" became instant meme-worthy quotes, with an entire meme culture springing up around them.

In October 2025, Speed brought the original players back together to recreate the moment, with Acey mockingly recreating his original plea and the other player once again gently chiding Speed.

"My mom is kinda homeless" is a meme now, but it's also more.

This time, Speed decided to do something about it. He promised to buy Acey's mom a house in Las Vegas, although it remains to be seen exactly how that plays out.

Meanwhile, fans enjoyed the return to the original joke. On X (formerly Twitter), fans made dozens of side-by-side comparison videos, with one fan pointing out that Speed doesn't seem to have aged a day since the original video aired. Several people pointed out how much deeper Acey's voice has gotten in the intervening four years, as well. And a good time was had by all as they brought back the original quotes and then cackled at how funny it still was after four years had gone by.

IShowSpeed just recreated the “My Mom Is Kinda Homeless” meme with the same kids from last time with their face cams on 😭

pic.twitter.com/oFYIR5bcaI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 26, 2025 Source: X / @FearedBuck