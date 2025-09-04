How Many Siblings Does Streamer IShowSpeed Have? All About His Family Dynamic IShowSpeed initially started posting online content in 2016, when he was just 11 years old, to his YouTube channel. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 4 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: YouTube: @IShowSpeed

The streaming community is a very loyal and tight-knit element of the internet, with the top stars occupying millions of followers across social media platforms. One of those happens to be IShowSpeed, and not only are his fans tuned in to everything that he does, but they also want to know about other aspects of his life, such as his family and his siblings.

IShowSpeed initially started posting online content in 2016, when he was just 11 years old, to his YouTube channel. Five years later, he’s reached mainstream success in the streaming community while gaming on other social media platforms.

How many siblings does IShowSpeed have?

Most fans of IShowSpeed are aware that he has a younger brother, Jamal, but earlier this year, he also shared that he has sisters. While his sisters keep a considerably lower profile than their famous brother, Jamal was a bit more in the spotlight before deciding to take a step back.

Jamal explained his decision to retreat from the public eye.

In October 2024, Jamal opened up about not being as visible online as he had in the past. “Let’s say, I wanna be like regular kids,” he said, per Complex. “I wanna be a regular kid. I wanna do stuff without a famous brother.”

“Let’s say that,” he continued. “I wanna do my own stuff. I don’t wanna have my brother be the main center of attention. Like every time I go to school, they bring up Speed, you know, yada yada yada. It ticks me off.” IShowSpeed celebrated his brother in May 2025, when he reached the milestone of 100,000 subscribers on YouTube.

The popular streamer previously explained his meteoric rise to fame.

In an in-depth interview with Forbes in December 2024, IShowSpeed shared his journey to the top of the streaming world. "When I first started my stream, I only had one viewer, two viewers, and that kept me going,” he said of his beginnings. “In week two, I started averaging four viewers. In week three, I started averaging 17 viewers. As more people watched, I thought I could get somewhere with this, and I had fun. So that's what kept me going."

Sharing with the outlet how he felt when he reached the massive milestone of a million viewers on a single stream, IShowSpeed said that was a moment that he will always remember. "When I reached that moment, I just started crying because [there were] a million live viewers, something that I always dreamed of,” he said. “That's the accolade that every streamer wants to reach. And I did it alone. No collab. No event. Just me streaming. That's true art right there."

