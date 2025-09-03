Did IShowSpeed Really Fire Slipz? Here's What We Know "Slipz is fired, bro." By Niko Mann Published Sept. 3 2025, 5:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of YouTube star IShowSpeed are in shock after he fired his videographer, content manager, and executive assistant, Slipz. The duo has worked together for two years, sharing content on IShowSpeed's social media accounts, including TikTok, where he has more than 41 million followers.

IShowSpeed — whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr. — also has more than 43 million followers on YouTube. In a video shared on Aug. 28, 2025, Darren said that he'd fired Slipz. "Yeah, let me — just get, Slipz is fired, bro," he said. "I fired Slipz. He's no longer on my team." So, why did IShowSpeed fire Slipz? Here's what we know.

Why did YouTube star IShowSpeed fire Slipz?

IShowSpeed is known for his pranks, and it would appear that he's pulled one on his fans, because Darren did not really fire his long-time collaborator. Slipz. In a video shared on Aug. 28, the YouTuber visits Tom Brady as a part of his "irl stream in America" tour. Just before Darren got to the NFL star's home in Miami, he complained about the sound quality and technical issues.

After some more technical issues, IShowSpeed is seen being filmed by another cameraman named Anthony, and the YouTube star claimed to have fired Slipz, who doesn't appear to be around. A clip shared on Instagram was captioned, "Ishowspeed fired his cameraman @shotbyslipz," and text over the video that read, "IShowSpeed cameraman refused to stop working after getting FIRED on stream."

Several minutes later, Slipz reappears and fixes the technical issues. Slipz shared a post on X explaining that he was still working for IShowSpeed.

"I’ll be on cam 90 percent moving forward," he wrote. "I couldn’t today because of a complicated setup that you will see when it’s time to reveal the bus. I am tackling all of these things, which I had to even step away from to come get my hands on the camera to fix mic etc. I'm riding along now to ensure those issues don’t persist, but I am still working on the later reveal. So. I can’t op camera currently."

"First day was just complicated, and as we all saw, a technical challenge," he added. He went on to say that he was "very confident and I am left with nothing but determination to ensure the rest of this tour is as smooth as it can be." He also gave credit to cameraman Anthony in the post after some fans complained about his skills.

"Give the big man Anthony a chance, he is adapting with Speed's pace and feel," said Slipz, adding that when he first began filming the YouTuber, he didn't do anything except hold the camera on his hip and breathe into the microphone. "Nobody will ever get it first try."