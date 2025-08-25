IShowSpeed's Tour of the USA "Speed Does America" Includes a Non-Stop 35 Day Stream Speedy's going off on an adventure. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 25 2025, 4:05 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @IShowSpeed

Even though he's young, YouTube influencer and streamer IShowSpeed is one of the biggest in the industry, with nearly 60 million subscribers between his two channels: IShowSpeed and Live Speedy. But now, he's taking his act on the road.

In August 2025, Speedy, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., announced that he would be taking his stream on the road in a whirlwind tour of the USA, hitting as many states as possible in a landmark 35-day stream. Here's what we know about the tour, and what "Speed Does America" is going to look like for fans, who are a little divided on the news.

Here's what we know about IShowSpeed's tour of the USA.

Speed, as his fans call him, is a larger-than-life character with a flair for the dramatic. Now, several states across the USA will get to enjoy his personality face-to-face. In a video shared to YouTube, Speed made the announcement of a tour in late August 2025. The ad included what appeared to be Speed and his crew with their tour bus breaking down at a ramshackle roadside pool bar.

Some bikers offer to help, and Speedy is taken off on an adventure which included a cow, shooting a bow and arrow, fishing, arm wrestling, and more. But the most remarkable thing? It's going to be a 24/7 stream, 35 days straight. Yes, more than a month of non-stop streaming.

States on Speed's tour plan include: Arizona

California

Colorado

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

North Carolina

New Mexico

Nevada

New York

Ohio

Oregon

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

"Speed Does America" divides fans.

While this is an understandably exciting development for the Speedy fandom, not everyone is on board with "Speed Does America." Some people feel like he's losing focus, putting him in the same category as Kai Cenat, whom some have accused of "selling out" in recent months. Nonetheless, it's an exciting opportunity for people to get to show their states off to Speedy, and for Speedy to make content in a new and groundbreaking way.

On TikTok, some fans were worried that "Speed Does America" seems to be taking Speed into some of the most "white" and "racist" parts of the country, according to one user. Another wrote, "I hope he brings a lot of security with him."

Others, on the other hand, praised Speed for being brave enough to embrace the breadth and diversity of the United States during a highly charged political era, calling his efforts to meet new people and explore the country "inspiring."