IShowSpeed's Millions of Followers on Social Media Want to Know His Religion The YouTube sensation has more than 43 million followers on YouTube alone. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 5 2025, 9:26 a.m. ET

YouTube sensation and social media influencer IShowSpeed has millions of followers on social media, including more than 43 million on YouTube alone, and they want to know more about him, including what religion he is. The social media star — whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr. —shares content on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram of him gaming, making music, providing humorous commentary with humor, discussing football, and more.

Darren began posting content on social media back in 2016 as an 11-year-old, and today, he is one of the most popular social media influencers in the world. As his popularity continues to rise, his fans want to know more about his religion.

Source: Instagram / @ishowspeed

What is IShowSpeed's religion?

IShowSpeed was raised in a Christian household, but he has not directly stated his current religion. According to Reddit, during a visit to Qatar to attend the FIFA World Cup, Darren was seen praising Allah by performing salat, a prayer in Islam. IShowSpeed was recorded praying while visiting an Abu Dhabi mosque back in 2022.

When he was asked directly during a stream about his religious beliefs, he replied, "I love God," but did not state his specific religion, if he has one. However, he did display a Bible that his mother gave him. IShowSpeed was confronted on the street by one fan who asked about his religion and sexual orientation, and Darren took the question with grace and his usual humor.

"I want to know, man. Are you gay?" asked the fan. "Only for Ronaldo," Darren replied, referencing his idol, Portuguese soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

The fan continued by going on about it being a sin to be homosexual if one is a Christian, and seemed to be lecturing Darren, who interjected to answer the fan.

"Let me talk, he said. "'Are you a Christian?' OK, first of all, I came here to see Ronaldo. I'm in Manchester right now, you're asking me questions about God, OK, you know, I love God, you know?" After the fan wouldn't let up about Christian and sinners, Darren replied, "Let me tell you this — stop talking to me, Sir. Have a nice day."

In 2024, Darren spoke about his rising fame to Forbes and how he kept going when he had very few fans. He also noted the moment when he reached one million viewers. "When I first started my stream," he said. "I only had one viewer, two viewers, and that kept me going. In week two, I started averaging four viewers. In week three, I started averaging 17 viewers. As more people watched, I thought I could get somewhere with this, and I had fun. So that's what kept me going."