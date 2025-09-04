Viral Influencer Rolling Ray Died at 28, Just Days Before His Birthday Ray was an advocate for the Black LGBTQ+ and disabled community. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 4 2025, 10:42 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamrollingray

It is with deep sadness that we share that Juan "Raymond" Harper, who gained fame as Rolling Ray, passed away at the age of 28. The news of his death was announced several days before his 29th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement

A significant part of Rolling Ray's legacy includes making people laugh with his hilarious social media videos. His isms, such as "Purrrr," "It's Giving," and the tagline he often used to describe himself, "The most famous boy inna wheelchair." As memories and tributes continue to pour in for the viral star, here's everything there is to know about Rolling Ray's cause of death.

Article continues below advertisement

What was Rolling Ray's cause of death?

At the time of publishing, there isn't much information regarding what led to Ray's death, and several details surrounding his death have yet to be confirmed. Reports of his death began circulating on Sept. 3, 2025, when according to The Bravo Shaderoom, his mother stated that he had passed away on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart that I let you know that my son Ray Ray (iamrollingray) has gone home to be with the Lord..." the post read. "I thank everyone who has called or texted, this is going to be a long road...Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest...Only God knows."

Article continues below advertisement

Although it's unclear if Ray's battle with a disability that caused him to use a wheelchair for his entire life contributed to his death, the news was also confirmed by his employerrr, Zeus Network. Following the news of his death, the network released an Instagram post honoring his memory and the work he did with them. Ray starred in and executive produced Zeus's Bobby I Love You Purr.

Article continues below advertisement

"Gone way too soon," the streamer wrote, tagging its creator, Lemuel Palmer. "#RestInPeace to the BIG hearted, most Raw, & Real FRIEND and #Zeus Star #RaymondHarper aka @iamrollingray."

"Your Laughter, Light, & Loving Spirit will Live on FOREVER!" the message continued. "From #BobbyILoveYouPurrr to #TheConversation, you were Unapologetically & Authentically your TRUEST Self. From your ZEUS Fam, we Love, Thank, & will Miss you Always! Sending Prayers & Condolences to his loved ones!"

Article continues below advertisement

RIP Rolling Ray.

Favorite clip, him in the streets on the front lines during the BLM protests. pic.twitter.com/T2hlL3SMKH — 💚 (@PERIDOTPRINC3SS) September 4, 2025

Rolling Ray's fans, including Cardi B, paid tribute to him online.

Following the news of Ray's death, many fans expressed their shock and grief. Many of them celebrated his legacy with clips of him on his Zeus shows and on Divorce Court. During his time on the latter, Ray delivered one of his most iconic lines as he stressed name. Many also stressed how he was at the forefront of societal issues, like how he was on the front lines protesting against police brutality amid George Floyd's murder during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

Article continues below advertisement

Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 4, 2025

Joining the outpour of love and respect for the influencer were several celebrities, including Cardi B and Joseline Hernandez. "Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed soo much and became so positive," Cardi shared on X (formerly Twitter). "I know that soul made it to heaven…You will truly be missed BIG PURRRR!!!" "This one hurts my heart!" Joseline wrote on X. "Long live Rolling Ray."