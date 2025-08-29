Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Shared Graphic Images of Her Condition in Medical Emergency Update The R&B singer's physician says she suffered multiple injuries, including a, "tooth completely knocked out of the socket.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 29 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Content Warning: This article contains graphic images. Singer and reality star Tamar Braxton has endured many controversial moments in the spotlight, several of which have involved her health. In August 2025, she opened up to her fans via Instagram about a "near-death experience" she endured, where she said a friend found her unconscious in a "pool of blood."

Several days after sharing her story, Tamar provided an update that showed her recovery process is far from over. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Tamar Braxton's dentist provided a detailed view of her condition in an update.

On August 29, 2025, Tamar's dentist, Dr. Amira Ogunleye, based in Miami, revealed the severity of the singer's injuries. With her permission, the cosmetic dentist shared a breakdown of what happened during her accident, as well as graphic images of Tamar's trauma, which Dr. Ogunleye said included "multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture," plus a "tooth completely knocked out of the socket.”

"She did in fact have several fractured teeth,” the doctor revealed in the video. “She even had an avulsed tooth, which is a tooth completely out of the socket. She also appeared to have a fractured septum.” “We were able to perform immediate oral surgery on her, and we were able to stabilize her for now, as she continues to heal," Dr. Ogunleye continued. "However, she will require several appointments to get her fully to her original smile.”

Tamar's dentist's explainer added more context to how the singer described the horrific incident. On Aug. 20, the "Love and War" songstress shocked her fans when she first revealed she "almost died" via Instagram Stories. "I struggled to write this but everyone keeps calling me and honestly, I can’t even really talk anymore. I’m so weak,” Tamar wrote. "I almost died Sunday. I was found in a pool of blood from my friend with a face injury. As the days go by, the worse it is.”

She also confirmed: “I fractured my nose, lost some teeth and mobility. The way I look at life now is totally different. As my health is on the mend my mental journey begins.. pray for me for real. I don’t even know what happened to me.”

Tamar Braxton's accident may have been caused by sleepwalking.

In addition to showing how severe Tamar's injuries were, Dr. Ogunleye gave some insight into why she thinks Tamar's accident happened. The singer has said she had no recollection of what happened, which the dentist said could've been caused by sleepwalking.

"After a traumatic accident that left her with multiple dental fractures, a nasal fracture, and even a tooth completely knocked out of the socket, we are now sharing this as a teaching moment to bring awareness to somnambulism (sleepwalking) and the risks it can cause," Dr. Ogunleye wrote in her post's caption.

According to Mayo Clinic, sleepwalking typically isn't a severe condition if it happens sporadically. However, the clinic's website notes that "sleepwalking that happens a lot may suggest an underlying sleep disorder."