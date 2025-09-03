Comedian Druski Sent the Internet Ablaze With His Whiteface NASCAR Skit The comedian's look had fans nicknaming him, "Post Fatone." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 3 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@druski, Mega

Since 2020, comedian and influencer Druski has kept his audience on the floor laughing with his hilarious skits that show him portraying tons of characters, like an overconfident frat brother or an airport security agent, or real people, including his portrayal of Playboi Carti on the Coulda Been House theme song, which he wrote when sharing the skit.

After entertaining his fruitful fanbase all summer, Druski kicked off the last few months of 2025 by portraying a character that a fraction of U.S. society desperately needed to see up close. Subsequently, he received almost instant backlash for his decision to use whiteface to make a significant, yet hilarious point. Let's dive in.

Druski's whiteface skit shed light on real-life racial issues.

Druski's September 2025 skit raised more attention than some of his other viral moments. In a video shared on his socials, the comedian's skin was completely white, well, off-white if you count his overly dramatic farmer tan lines. Druski continued looking unrecognizable as he also wore a mullet, multiple tattoos, a beard, and denim overalls. The skit showed him attending a NASCAR race as he sang Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A. with other, real-life white cronies.

"That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN," he wrote, followed by multiple crying-laughing emojis.

Druski further flaunted his brilliance by showing his likely MAGA-supporting character spitting in Black people's direction (IYKYK) while drinking Monster energy drinks and beer, depending on the shot. At one point in the video, Druski showed how blatantly racist some NASCAR fans can be when he repeatedly called a Black man "boy" while asking him if he was lost, suggesting that he didn't fit in at the race. The entire performance was unfortunately too relatable for Black folks trying to enjoy themselves in predominantly white spaces.

Druski's whiteface portrayal received mixed reviews.

Druski's skit sparked a ton of opinions among social media users. Multiple commenters praised him and his makeup team, especially for their hard work. "I did not know this was Druski," a stunned fan shared on Instagram. "Post Fatone," another fan joked, suggesting Druski looked like a mix of Post Malone and Joey Fatone. "The spitting?????? YOU’RE UNHINGED," another user said, followed by multiple crying-laughing emojis.

As some fans applauded Druski for his timely skit, others, namely those who attend NASCAR races, weren't as impressed by his performance. Some users shamed him for using whiteface and playing into racist stereotypes that they feel make it embarrassing to be a fan of the sport.

idk how druski was able to do whiteface but there is gonna be someone doing blackface just because of this I’m waiting — Kota ⚠️ (@kotivated) September 3, 2025

"Conflicted because it’s funny but also I kinda hate to see it," motorsports photographer Holden Edward shared on X (formerly Twitter). "It’s hard enough as it is trying to tell people that you watch NASCAR without them either 1) giving you s--t or 2) judging the h--l out of you. We don’t need to promote the stereotype, yet NASCAR gave him VIP..." "So I guess whiteface is just OK now?" a third X user asked.