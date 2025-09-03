Social Media Influencer Emilie Kiser Breaks Silence Months After Son’s Drowning Death Emilie began her journey as an influencer in 2021 with her content that focused on her life as a mom and wife. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 3 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube: @EntertainmentTonight

Emilie Kiser began her journey as a social media influencer in 2021 with her content that focused on her life as a mom and wife, where she frequently shared content with her son and her husband, Brady Kiser.

Just a few months after her young son drowned, Emilie has finally broken her silence following the devastating loss of the 3-year-old. Taking to Instagram, Emilie posted a lengthy message about her life since the tragic accident.

Emilie Kiser breaks her silence months after son’s drowning death.

On Thursday, Aug. 28, Emilie spoke out for the first time since the May 18 death of her son Trigg Kiser, who drowned in the family’s backyard pool. In a heartfelt Instagram message, she spoke at length about the loss of her son and also thanked her supporters. “Loss of this magnitude feels impossible to put into words,” Emilie’s message began. “I’ve spent days, weeks, months trying to find them and also take the time I’ve needed to digest the loss of my baby.”

Emilie also used her message to take accountability for not implementing the proper safety measures that could have saved Trigg’s life. “I take full accountability as Trigg’s mother, and I know I should have done more to protect him,” she wrote. “One of the hardest lessons I carry is that a permanent pool fence could have saved his life, and it’s something I will never overlook again. I hope amidst this pain, Trigg’s story will help prevent other children and families from suffering the same loss,” her message continued.

”The only way through grief is to keep going minute by minute, hour by hour, day by day, and every moment since that day I’ve done my best to keep picking myself up,” Emilie’s message read. The Arizona-based influencer ended her message by thanking her supporters. “Thank you for the love, compassion, patience and space you’ve given us to grieve. I am more grateful for it than can ever be expressed.”

Brady was cleared of charges in Trigg’s death despite being the only parent home when he drowned.

In July 2025, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Brady would not face any child abuse charges in relation to his son’s death, according to People, citing “no likelihood of conviction.” Trigg was unsupervised at the pool for almost 10 minutes while Brady was inside sports betting. This was a change of course from when Trigg initially drowned, as the Chandler Police Department recommended at the time that Brady should be tried for a Class 4 felony count of child abuse.

The family’s lack of a permanent pool fence was also a source of concern.

Per the People article, Emilie and Brady told local authorities that the family pool was usually covered, but the cover had been removed at the time of Trigg’s death for cleaning, which was scheduled to happen the day after the accidental drowning.