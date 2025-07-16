Emile Kiser's Husband Could Face Child Abuse Charges After Their Son's Death Brady Kiser is going to face child abuse charges. By Joseph Allen Published July 16 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@emiliekiser

Although he has yet to be formally charged, we now know that an investigation into the death of Brady and Emilie Kiser's son Trigg has concluded that Brady could face charges. Trigg, who died at just 3 years old following a drowning incident in May of this year, was their eldest son.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that Brady could face charges, many wanted to understand why he might face those charges and what they would be for. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What charges could Brady Kiser face?

According to an update posted by the Chandler Police Department on X (formerly Twitter), they concluded their investigation in the case and were recommending that Brady face a Class 4 felony charge of child abuse. The CPD submitted the case to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review, and after the prosecution reviews the file, Brady could face the charges mentioned, or the case could be dropped as the department does more investigating.

Trigg's drowning death occurred when Brady was home with both Trigg and their newborn son, Theodore, while Emilie was out with friends. According to AZ Central, Brady told police that he saw Trigg playing near their pool and said that it was not uncommon for him to do so. He added that the pool usually had a protective cover on it. Brady then explained that he lost sight of Trigg as he was taking care of Theodore for 3-5 minutes, and when he found him, he was floating in the pool.

Article continues below advertisement

Police responded to the scene and performed CPR until firefighters arrived and took over. Trigg was then taken to Chandler Regional Medical Center and then to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Shortly thereafter, the police filed a search warrant to gain access to the cameras that would corroborate Brady's story, and he was also accused of committing child abuse on the day of Trigg's death.

Article continues below advertisement

Emilie, who is an influencer on TikTok, has filed petitions in court to keep details of the case out of public view. According to a source who spoke with People, Emilie's filing "reflects an intensely personal account of her grief and trauma, submitted to help the court understand her perspective — not for public consumption."

What does class 4 felony charge child abuse in Arizona mean?

According to the Arizona penal code, a class 4 felony child abuse charge means that the perpetrator was criminally negligent in relation to the case. That would largely fit with the story Brady told, in which his main sin was failing to pay attention to Trigg while he was playing around the pool.