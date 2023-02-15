Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Stranger Saves Dog Drowning in Frozen Lake, Owner Stands by and Does Nothing By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 15 2023, Published 3:08 p.m. ET

Acts of heroism don't occur at convenient times. I'm pretty sure that Spider-Man was prairie dogging bad with a rumbling stomach when he stopped criminals from stealing an old woman's purse, or that he was in the middle of disputing a fraudulent charge on Peter Parker's debit card when his Spider-Sense began tingling from a pumpkin bomb tossed by Green Goblin from out of nowhere.

But let's take it even on a real-world level: even if you weren't bitten by a radioactive arachnid, there were probably moments in your life where you could've helped someone in a time of need but you just couldn't because you were in the middle of doing something or had someplace to be.

Or maybe the act of heroism requires you to risk your own life in the process, which is kind of what the job description of being a hero is, something that the 1992 Dustin Hoffman flick Hero captures so well, no matter how inconvenient. And even though there are a lot of folks who would say that they would do the right thing in a pressurized situation, a viral TikTok shows that this isn't always the case.

In a video posted by a TikToker named Kaitlyn (@kaitblair30), we see a man who we learn is a complete stranger, traverse a frozen lake in order to save a drowning dog who fell into the water.

Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

The pup's owner looks at their struggling pet on the brink of dying and getting caught in the ice as the stranger just looks on. Kaitlyn writes in a text overlay of the TikTok: "dog almost drowns at the park! brave man saved him while the dogs owner sat down and did NOTHING"

Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

It appears that the dog knows the man is coming out to help him as the good samaritan claws through the ice to forge a path for the dog to swim through. The pup barks as he follows the man through the water. Other people can be seen in the lake to ensure the pup's safety.

@kaitblair30 Replying to @sabrinamaynee this is the best i got of her ! ♬ Spongebob Theme - Unay Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

Someone starts shouting at the dog's owner at the end, blasting him for "just watching him get frozen" and questioning how he could just stand by and effectively leave their pet to die. Other people seem to agree with the person who says that it was messed up for the guy to "rely on other people."

Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

TikTokers in the comments section wondered if there was any impairment or reasoning why the dog's owner, a woman wearing a tie-dye shirt in the first clip, didn't save her puppy. From the sound of the TikToker's follow-up video, however, it doesn't appear that this was the case and it sounds as if it was the woman's fault her dog was out on the ice in the first place.

Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

Kaitlyn says that the woman hit a ball with a tennis racket way out in the ice that caused her dog to go out so far onto the water in order to grab it. When the dog fell through the ice she didn't go in to save the pup but "sat down" and did nothing while others went out to help the pup.

She adds that she heard the dog's owner speak, and she sounded completely lucid and fine. The owner told other folks at the dog park that her pup was "fine" adding that she "sat her big a**" on a bench while other people worked to save her dog.

Source: TikTok | @kaitblair30

Kaitlyn also said that the woman was laughing about the whole thing and said that her dog was fine nor was she screaming or asking for help. Judging from the TikToker's commentary on the situation it seemed that folks thought the woman was a "piece of crap" for not going out there to save her dog's life and having such a nonchalant attitude towards the situation.

She also posted coverage from local news outlet KCTV that covered the story and gave credit to the man to swam out to save the pup's life from the lake. It also featured some of Kaitlyn's own commentary on the situation to boot.