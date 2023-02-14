Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Stay-At-Home Mom Texts Husband Detail Breakdown of Everything She Does in a Day By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 14 2023, Published 8:38 a.m. ET

The great debate between stay-at-home moms/dads vs moms/dads to leave the house to "bring home the bacon" is one that's been argued for what feels like forever. Seriously, there are probably stone tablets in Mesopotamia with an ancient comic's tight five about how crazy his wife is to think that she's got it as bad as him while he's out working.

According to Mass Live, however, stay-at-home parents actually work the equivalent of 2.5 full-time jobs. While that might not be the case for this individual, a Welch's survey indicated that stay-at-home moms "work" around 14 hours a day, seven days a week. Aka, a 98-hour work week.

And while there are probably a lot who would argue that there's most definitely a lot of downtime filling those hours, i.e. what happens when the kids are at school? What does mom/dad do then or that the job's not really a "job" because you're basically just keeping a home in order and hanging out with kids, there are obviously others who would clap back and say that until someone is put into the position of a stay-at-home parent, then they won't know what it's takes.

Maisha, who posts on TikTok under the username @maishatok uploaded a clip that depicts a video screen recording of all the things she does in a day. She uploaded every single act she performed for the baby and to keep the house in order while her husband was away at work.

So what prompted such a fastidiously documented text thread? According to a series of text overlays in Maisha's TikTok video, she writes, "My husband made a joke that he thinks I sleep all day whilst he's at work and I'm doing nothing"

At this point in the clip she starts showing all of the different things she does around the house, each with their own accompanying picture for proof.

She adds, "So I sent him a play-by-play of what I do in a day" and then proceeds to scroll through numerous photos with captions in a WhatsApp message thread. It includes washing the baby's bottles, washing the dishes in the kitchen, re-organizing the refrigerator, wiping down/cleaning various surfaces parts of the home, including the washing machine.

She puts every granular detail in the video. Putting tissues back in their containers in the home? She documented it. Refilling the water filter? Yes. Cleaning the microwave and the area surrounding it? Yes, she marks that too. She marks when their child, Noah's nap is done and documents play time with the baby too.

One of the most relatable new parent images she shares with her husband is the fact that she finally gets to use the toilet and brush her teeth at 12pm, even though she started her day hours earlier. By 12:15 she's able to have her first sip of water.

Her husband gets to intermittently message her about her texts, and judging from his responses, it appears that he looked at every single message she sent him. Throngs of TikTokers appreciated Maisha's play-by-play, but others had ideas of their own to get him to appreciate the work that stay-at-home moms do.

User @annalouise86 penned, "You need to go away for a weekend and leave him to care for the baby by himself. Nothing works better!" However, others thought that this detailed breakdown gives a stunning visual as to just how much work a stay-at-home mom does on average.

