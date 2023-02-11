Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty TikToker Shares “Pregnancy Test Roulette” Game From Her Girls' Night, Sparking Debate By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 11 2023, Published 10:37 a.m. ET

Childbirth can be a beautiful thing. The idea that two people, who love each other so much that their love creates another individual is nothing short of magical. How another human being can grow over the course of 40 weeks or so inside of another human being, screaming and gasping for air and immediately seeking the comfort of their mother, while a common occurrence, is nothing short of breathtaking.

Or it could be the sort of thing that you'd want to turn into a house party game. Which is something that a TikToker and her friends did in a viral clip that shows several pregnancy testing strips they individually urinated on to find out who among them conceived.

@dashxme posted a video to TikTok showing off 11 pregnancy tests in a plastic tray. According to the TikTok while she and her friends were having a girls' night, they decided to see which one of them was pregnant. And it turns out that 4 of the seven friends, according to the tests, were positive.

"This is your sign to play this game at your next girls' night," a text overlay reads followed by laughing and crying emojis. "4 positive pregnancy test"

Source: TikTok | @dashxme

According to the Mayo Clinic, many pregnancy test strips claim that they carry a 99% accuracy rating. The nonprofit academic medical center, however states that this isn't always the case and in many occasions, there can be "misfires" on these strips.

The center states, "Many home pregnancy tests claim to be 99% accurate. But home pregnancy tests differ in their ability to find a pregnancy in people who have recently missed a period. If you get a negative test result, but you still think you might be pregnant, take another test one week after your missed period or contact your health care provider."

While that seems to cover the possibility of a false negative, what about false positives? The Mayo Clinic also states that these are entirely possible as well. However, judging from the center's assessment of what causes a false positive, it still means that someone technically became pregnant if they receive the celebrated (or dreaded depending on the circumstances) double-strip.

"A false-positive might happen if you had a pregnancy loss soon after the fertilized egg attached to the uterine lining. You also may get a false positive if you take a pregnancy test soon after taking fertility medicine that contains HCG. Problems with the ovaries and menopause also might lead to a false-positive test result."

TikTokers who saw the post commented that seeing a positive pregnancy result during a girl's night would've effectively ended the evening for them.

"Party would of been over for me" "Pregnancy Roulette this is a dangerous mind game." "The way I would’ve been bawling and jumping over furniture" Others worried about the behavior of those who possibly didn't know that they were pregnant and drinking alcohol with a fetus gestating inside of them.

