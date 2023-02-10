Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Man Spots Mechanic Using His Car to Pick Up McDonald's While It's Supposedly Being Inspected By Mustafa Gatollari Feb. 10 2023, Published 10:19 a.m. ET

How would you feel if you dropped your car off at a mechanic, only to discover that they've been using your ride in order to run personal errands? Depending on who you ask and where you look on the internet, it seems like it's a fairly common practice. Of course, there are tons of folks who would argue that this is all part of a "road test," which is what you'd want a shop to conduct before handing back your car to you.

Article continues below advertisement

There are fewer things more annoying than getting your whip returned only to see that whatever problem they said they would solve is still present in your vehicle and it's even more annoying when they try to charge you again to "fix" said issue, turning your car into a money pit.

There are mechanics who've said that they drive customer's cars home or put miles on them in order to properly diagnose the issue, however, how would you feel if you were bringing your car in for an inspection, only to see the mechanic working on your vehicle roll up to the place you were waiting at in the very same car you are paying them to service?

Article continues below advertisement

That's what a TikToker by the name of Rique (@euqjr78) said happened in a clip he posted to TikTok. While Rique's tone in the video clearly intones that he didn't think this was kosher car mechanic behavior by any means, there were a number of other TikTok users who didn't think it was that big of a deal.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

The TIkToker writes in a text overlay for the now-viral video, "When you take your car for an inspection. After a ten-minute walk, you find the mechanic at McDonald's."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

In the clip, the car shop worker can be seen walking out of the fast food location with bags of food. They then walk to the customer's car, a black Ford Focus hatchback, and proceed to get into the driver's seat with the grub.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

Rique says in the post, "He's driving my car after I dropped it off to get inspected and they drove my car to McDonald's." The TikToker pauses before saying, "What do I do? as the mechanic backs up the vehicle and then drives off.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

This isn't the first time someone has complained about seeing a mechanic in a fast food location picking up orders in their car. Incredibly, a Redditor posted that a similar thing had happened to them while seated in a Burger King.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

A user on the site who posts under the username @kahreeyo asked "Do you take customers' cars to run errands?" on the application's justrolledintotheshop sub.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78

They continued in the post, "I had a friend take her car to get some work done, had some 'rubbing noises' every so often. She walked to Burger King to get some breakfast. She saw the Tech in her car getting what looked like a group order. She was surprised that they used her car to do this personal errand. She understands they need to drive it to test it, but getting breakfast for the shop? What about spills? Allergies? When she asked the receptionist if this is common she said 'yeah sometimes'.'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @euqjr78