Fitness Influencer Nicole Brenda Santos Marins Is Dead at 28 Following a Tragic Accident "I will miss everything we lived through," Nicole's husband wrote.

Brazilian content creator Nicole Brenda Santos Marins has reportedly died at just 28 years old. Nicole, who was best known for sharing out a variety of fitness content to her thousands of followers across social media, also shared travel and other content through her channels.

Nicole's death was announced by her husband, Alisson Cravo, in a series of Instagram posts on Aug. 19. Given the following she had and the shocking news of her death, many wanted to know more about what her cause of death was. Here's what we know:

What was Nicole Brenda Santos Marins' cause of death?

Nicole died in a motorcycle accident in Brazil, according to reporting from The Sun. She was riding a Honda Biz motorbike when she rear-ended a Fiat Doblo that was parked because of technical issues. She was then fatally struck by a truck, which reportedly continued driving after hitting her. There were apparently no other injuries in the accident, which is still being investigated.

In his posts announcing her death, Alisson did not get into how she died, but did offer a tribute to the woman he fell in love with. The posts, which are originally in Portuguese, were translated by People. “Thank you for me giving what I didn't deserve at the moment,” he wrote in the posts. “This journey was just the beginning of a beautiful story. Forgive me I will love you forever my wife.”



“You brought out my best side,” he added. “I will miss everything we lived through — all our plans that would happen, the calmness you gave me from your wonderful smile.” Alisson also shared photos of the final weekend the two of them spent together when they traveled to Praia Grande, Brazil and took a hot air balloon ride and rode horses together. “A weekend well spent. Full of experiences and emotions that will be kept in our memory," he wrote under the photos.

Fans have offered Alisson their condolences.

Given the shocking nature of this loss, plenty of fans have offered condolences to Alisson for his loss. In response to that outpouring of love, which is largely in Portuguese, Alisson offered a response. “I wanted all of you to have the chance to meet this incredible woman, this incredible human being and all her light,” he wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 19. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, she deserves all admiration.”

Although she didn't have the biggest following on Instagram, Nicole had an impressively devoted following and was continuing to grow her audience in Brazil. Because of the shocking nature of her death, many have been drawn to the story, whether they knew who she was while she was alive or not.