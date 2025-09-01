Big Boi Said His Grandson Is His Waffle Brand’s Biggest Fan (EXCLUSIVE) The rap icon became a grandfather when his son, Bamboo Patton, welcomed a child in 2021. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 1 2025, 9:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bigboi

Rapper Big Boi’s life looks utterly different from when he and his Outkast co-creator Andre 3000 debuted their first single, Player’s Ball, in 1994. During that era of his life, Big Boi, real name Antwan Patton, had no idea how far his music would reach, especially now.

Two decades after Outkast’s classic Stankonia album, the group’s sound received the spin-cycle treatment when Big Boi partnered with Whirlpool to give fans the chance to win a Whirlpool® Smart Front Load ENERGY STAR® Certified Washer with FreshFlow™ Vent System that includes Outkast’s hit song, “So Fresh, So Clean,” at the end of the cycle.

Big Boi shared with Distractify that teaming up with Whirlpool aligned with his passions, such as tackling a few loads of laundry. The Grammy winner also prefers staying home with his children — and grandson — when he’s not on the road or in the booth.

Big Boi said his grandson can’t get enough of his cooking.

Big Boi shared with us how becoming a grandfather has helped him both personally and professionally. He said his grandson, Antwaun III, whom the multi-hyphenate star nicknames “Cheesecake,” is a fan of his cooking, especially the nutrient-rich waffles he makes with his food company, Big & Baked Waffle Mix. “I have my grandson with me now, so he likes waffles every day,” Big Boi told Distractify.

The ATL star added he’s glad his grandson appreciates the sweet breakfast as much as he does, as he considers himself “more like a smoothie guy,” who would rather consume “blueberries, bananas, chia seeds, maca powder” for his go-to breakfast. However, regarding his namesake, anything goes.

Big Boi announced his grandson’s arrival via Instagram in 2021. Nev is the son of his middle child, Antwan “Bamboo” Patton Jr. In the post, Big Boi held his grandson in his arms and tagged Bamboo as he celebrated his role as “Papi San.” “Antwan Younés Patton III,” he captioned the post. “Legacy... Daddy Fat Saxxx AKA “ Papi San.”

Big Boi is proud that he’s continued “taking care” of his kids through his passions.

Though he’s a grandpa now, Big Boi isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. In addition to his partnership with Whirlpool®, he hasn’t stopped performing onstage for his fans. Big Boi is also creating new music that will resonate with his die-hard fans and those who have discovered Outkast through the recent Y2K renaissance.

With his son, Bamboo, becoming a parent himself, and his other kids with his ex-wife, Sherlita Patton, Jordan and Cross, also being adults themselves, Big Boi is enjoying the fruits of raising his children. He told us he’s glad he can still provide for his kids with his iconic music and business ventures.

