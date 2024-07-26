Home > Entertainment Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose's Beef Continues After Their 'College Hill' Fight Footage from Joseline and Amber's 'College Hill: Celebrity Edition' brawl was released in July 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jul. 26 2024, 2:24 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

The entertainment world is known for many luxurious things. But amid the glitz and glamour often comes a beef or two. Unfortunately, Some of the beef led to one or both parties losing their lives, while others spark catchy bops about a particular former Degrassi star. No matter how it ends, the beef will be something people discuss for a while, depending on the stars.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Amber Rose and Joseline Hernandez broke the internet after news broke of their fallout during BET's College Hill: Celebrity Edition. The TV personalities starred in Season 2 of the streamer, and their classroom fight was initially a mystery since BET's executives refused to air it. However, the footage from the fight is out for the world to see, reigniting Amber and Joseline's issues. Here's a refresher on Amber and Joseline's beef!

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened between Joseline Hernandez and Amber Rose?

Joseline and Amber started their time on College Hill: Celebrity Edition as friends. So, they were initially excited to see each other when they entered the house. Unfortunately, the excitement changed when they began attending classes together. The tension between them escalated so severely in one episode that it never aired on the show.

While attending their class at Alabama State University, Joseline, Amber, and their classmates discussed racial issues as part of the class. At one point, Joseline, who identifies as an Afro-Latina but is Puerto Rican, mentioned the term "whiteys" and looked in Amber's direction. Amber, who is of Black Cape Verdean and Scottish ancestry, became offended, causing Joseline to double down on her feelings, telling Amber, "You want to be a white girl."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

The Slut Walk creator told Joseline how she identifies herself as "about me" and felt her father's Black side had been dismissed. Joseline fired back and told Amber, "You know what your problem is? You really wanna be a white girl." In the College Hill scene, Amber looks disgusted as Joseline shares in a confessional that she feels Amber couldn't choose between being Black or white.

Article continues below advertisement

Amber initially reacted to Joseline's words by calmly leaving her seat and seemingly walking away. Joseline continued to taunt her, calling her a "crybaby." Amber punched Joseline in the head, forcing the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta alum to defend herself by fighting back. The fight clip ended with their College Hill co-stars breaking up the fight.

Article continues below advertisement

BET censored the fight, stating the decision was "due to violence and out of respect for HBCUs." However, TMZ shared the footage on July 24, 2024. The footage came one week after Amber expressed her admiration for Donald Trump and gave a speech showing her support for him. She felt at home with him and his Republican supporters. Since Amber made her political stance known, many have sided with Joseline's claims about her, both on the show and off.