Who Is the Satirical Genius Behind The Elephant Graveyard on YouTube? He "really sets his eyes on the current comedy world's connection to a fascist culture and authoritarian government."

Satire is a time-honored tradition meant to expose the underbelly of society by exaggerating its flaws and putting them on display for everyone to laugh at. At least, that's how most people use satire these days. Of course, not everyone makes it into an art form. Influencers can be hit or miss. Enter: The Elephant Graveyard on YouTube.

The satire channel is a no-holds-barred exposé of the foibles of modern society, diving into every aspect of our culture that takes itself too seriously. Beyond that, the channel unearths dangerous trends and things that may be happening while we can't see beneath the surface, such as in the world of politics. But who is behind the YouTube channel? Here's what we know about its mysterious host.

Who is behind The Elephant Graveyard on YouTube?

If you've ever watched an Elephant Graveyard video, you probably already recognize the host's dry, biting, sarcasm-heavy voice. While it sounds like the host is a man, it's unclear whether they might be using a filter. However, we are fairly confident that the host is a man. Beyond that? That's where it gets murky.

The host has never revealed himself before, so it's all guesswork when we try to determine who the wit behind the channel is. We know that they're from Canada, per their YouTube details, and that they're good at research. They also seem to have some serious skill in video editing and scriptwriting. Are the writers, editors, and the narrator all the same person? We just don't know.

But that doesn't stop people from enjoying the channel. All across the internet, people have discovered and are singing the praises of, a channel that's willing to "go there" on nearly every topic of import. In the video's description, the channel purports to reveal "all that is rotten" in the world of adulting.

Some big names have heaped praises on The Elephant Graveyard.

The Elephant Graveyard may be anonymous, but that hasn't stopped some big names in the influencer world from heaping praises on their channel. Comedian and podcaster Marc Maron, for instance, has invited the creator on his podcast after being blown away by his since-viral takedown of comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan.

Marc shared that his respect for the YouTuber comes from the documentarian's ability to "really set his eyes on the current comedy world’s connection to a fascist culture and authoritarian government." He added praise for Elephant Graveyard's ability to highlight "the techno bro element of fascism within comedy" (excerpt via CalfKicker).

And even one of Joe Rogan's buddies, Duncan Trussell, said "love it" when asked about the YouTube channel. Comedian David Boyle also hosted a podcast segment on Elephant Graveyard's biting satire and comedy, setting the channel apart from other YouTubers who made their brand off mocking others (via Alcohol-Free Podcast).