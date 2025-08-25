Why Is Markiplier in the Hospital Again? The Truth Behind His Recurring Health Scares Markiplier snapped another hospital selfie, joking ‘chew your food.’ But his health story is no laughing matter. By Amy Coleman Published Aug. 25 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Famous YouTuber Markiplier's health updates are basically an event at this point. One minute, he is streaming or cracking jokes, the next, he is casually dropping a photo from a hospital bed. Of course, the internet reacts the only way it knows how: half panic, half punchline. He grins, fans meme, and everyone wonders what really sent him back in this time.

The August 24, 2025, Instagram post came with a warning that sounds straight out of a parent’s handbook: “chew your food.” Only Markiplier could turn an ER visit into a quirky PSA. On the surface, it looks like a joke, but his followers know the truth is a little more complicated. These trips are not random. They trace back to a medical history that has been a topic with him for years.

Why is Markiplier in the hospital again? Here's what we know.

Whenever Markiplier shares a hospital selfie, fans flock in instantly. One person commented, “Mark. Those hospital bills are basically rent at this point. Stop.” Another fan wrote, “The yearly markiplier hospital reunion has been completed, same time next year folks?” Another comment read, “You think by now they have a room dedicated to Mark at this point.” It is classic Markiplier energy: even in a gown, hooked to monitors, he has the room cracking up.

But under the humor sits a story that is a difficult medical reality to live with. According to his YouTube video, what usually sends him there is a recurring bowel obstruction. That is the not-so-glamorous side effect of scar tissue left behind from past surgeries. Doctors run their tests and imaging, keep him as needed to recover, and release him once things calm down. Not life-threatening, but definitely disruptive.

These health scares are part of the bigger Markiplier story.

"This extraordinary pain plagued me for a bit until one day I woke up in so much pain that I had to go to the hospital," he discussed in a video on his YouTube channel. Not only did he have a large tumor on his adrenal gland, but doctors also found that his appendix was the size of a beach ball and needed to be taken out immediately. "This was pretty shocking news," he said.

Both are major abdominal surgeries that left troublesome scar tissue, causing ongoing problems. Fans who know his history are not shocked when another hospital photo rolls in, but most do express concern for his health.

It is frustrating for him, but it also led to the creation of his YouTube channel. He once shared with Forbes that his health scares, a bad breakup, and losing his job made him feel like he needed something "under (his) control."