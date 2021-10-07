Skyh Alvester Black on Dancing for Beyoncé, Homelessness, and Acting (EXCLUSIVE)

It goes without saying that landing a background dancing gig for Beyoncé pretty much means that your life is complete. Skyh not only breathed the same air as the Queen, he was also able to learn priceless gems from the star.

“If there's anything I've learned from [Beyoncé] the most is to know every scope of my craft,” Skyh told Distractify exclusively. “Not just the crap here, but also behind the camera and the business aspect.”