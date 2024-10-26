Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “I Can Smell It Sitting Right Here” — Drunk, Irate Mom Called out at Softball Game “If I was your kid, I’d be embarrassed as hell." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 26 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @kynskreations2024

When you were a kid, lying down in bed, unable to go to sleep at night dreaming of the person you'd grow up to become, did you ever think you'd be the insufferable parent at your potential future daughter's softball game?

Specifically one that would bolt up, grab a fence and shake it while trying to start a fight with a parent on the rival team, cursing about a cracked phone, and then getting kicked out for being drunk and lectured by a fellow adult for your behavior?

That's what happened in a viral clip uploaded by the TikTok account Kyn's Kreations (@kynskreations2024). The clip accrued a whopping 7 million views on the popular social media platform, with tons of commenters feeling secondhand embarrassment on behalf of the young girl the mom was cheering on in the clip.

"Don't be this mom," a text overlay in the video reads. It begins with the TikToker recording of a woman sitting in front of her at a kids softball game. "I said put at&t on the list for tomorrow," the softball mom says to someone off camera. "Because I just cracked my f---ing phone," she says to them.

She doesn't sound like she's in such a good mood when she says it. Then, she continues, "And the next person that opens their mouth about the catcher is gonna get my fist in their face."

A player at bat hits the ball and it spirals backwards towards the bleachers. She screams, "Heads," before getting up and screaming, grabbing the fence and shaking it. At first it seems like she's angry, but then she shouts, "Atta girl!" intoning that she was happy with the play made by one of the children on the field.

Next, she turns to someone off-camera and starts getting in their face, shouting that the "catcher caught it." It appears that this is the person she was referencing potentially punching in the face earlier in the video. Someone asks her to calm down, "Connie, Connie, hey ... hey," an umpire says, walking up to the fence.

Another man's voice can be heard speaking off-camera, stating that he's "had enough" and he asks the woman to go to the car. "No questions. You can either, get your stuff, go to the car, or I can call the police to come get you out of here."

He then adds, "I'm done with it. That show you put on up there was ridiculous. And that was more than enough. Get up and go right now or I'm calling the law," the man warns the woman at the children's softball game. "Whichever you choose," he continues. She sits there, unmoving.

"But you got about five seconds to decide. She continues to sit there, and then the video begins to get sped up. The man takes out his phone and begins dialing a number on it. She argues back, "So I'm supposed to leave my daughter unaccompanied. She doesn't have any other parent," the mom replies back.

"She can come to the car when the game's over," the man says, still holding his phone in his hand. "And what show did I put on?" The woman asks, seemingly selectively forgetting the fact she approached the fence and began rattling it just moments earlier and shouting at another parent.

"Really?" the man asks her. "Really? You have to ask?" he repeats. She tells the man that the team has a problem with the "Pink Socks," to which he replies that he doesn't have an issue with them. And that the only person who has a grievance with the team is her. "I don't care. You can either get up and go to the car, or I am calling the law."

"But you're not sitting in my stands anymore. It's that simple," he tells the woman. "You tell me. Easy or hard." A few more seconds go by before she asks, "What am I supposed to tell my kid?" The man takes a few beats before asking, "You want me to be completely honest with you?"

He then gives her his unfiltered answer. "I think your kid will be pretty happy that she doesn't have to listen to you anymore. If I was your kid I'd be embarrassed as hell from what you've been doing."