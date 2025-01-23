Disturbing Online Writings From the Alleged Antioch High School Shooter Show Him Praising Hitler "In school, we're taught to wake up early, shut up, sit for long periods of hours do tasks you hate then repeat." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 23 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The first school shooting of 2025 occurred at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tenn. On Jan. 22, a 17-year-old student by the name of Solomon Henderson allegedly walked into the school at 11:09 a.m. armed with a pistol. Witnesses reported multiple shots were fired in the cafeteria, per ABC News.

One student was killed and another was shot in his arm, while a third sustained an injury to his face but was not shot. The alleged shooter then turned the gun on himself and took his own life. In the wake of this tragedy, horrifying details are emerging about Henderson. There were reportedly online writings that contain violent, racist, and antisemitic content. These writings could be classified as a manifesto.

Source: Mega A vigil held in response to a school shooting at Antioch High School that left two students dead, including the shooter.

Here's what we know about Solomon Henderson's manifesto.

In the online writings, obtained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates, Henderson had a layout of the school as well as photos of the handgun allegedly used, a lock picking kit, and cartridges to load the handgun. They were found on a social media account supposedly connected to Henderson, who wrote he was "ashamed to be Black."

Included was a poster from the Goyim Defense League, a neo-Nazi white supremacy group that had been in Nashville during the summer of 2024. There was also a photo of Audrey Hale, the young girl known as the Covenant School shooter, who killed six people before taking her own life. He praised other school shooters and linked to their manifestos while providing instructions on how to carry out a mass shooting.

A nearly 300-page document praised Adolf Hitler.

According to The Tennessean, Henderson posted a document nearly 300 pages in length to a social media account on X. Not only did he praise Adolf Hitler, but Henderson condemned "race mixing." He allegedly expressed a desire to take revenge on society. "Our analysts located a sprawling manifesto full of anti-Black content, references to accelerationism, and antisemitism," said Carla Hill, senior director of investigative research at the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism.

Hill went on to say that the manifesto "plagiarized from various far-right manifestos and publications, including Terrorgram Collective and a manifesto by Matthew Harris." Henderson allegedly posted similar content on other social media platforms like Kik and TikTok where he focused on language used in the misogynistic incel community.

Henderson also said his school was more like daycare where it is "impossible for you to actually think." He continued, "You say things because other people have said it before then go repeat ad nauseam somewhere else. In school, we're taught to wake up early, shut up, sit for long periods of hours do tasks you hate then repeat."