Season 5 of 'Somebody Feed Phil' Was Filmed in These Breathtaking Locations

Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil — hosted by writer, executive producer, and devoted gourmand Philip Rosenthal — takes us to bustling metropolises like Oaxaca, Mexico; Helsinki, Finland; Madrid, Spain; and more.

With its saliva-inducing closeups of rare delicacies like lobster rolls practically swimming in a gold-yellow buttery sauce (courtesy of Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine, and Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine), the new episodes of the Netflix series are set to garner raving reviews.