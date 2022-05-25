Season 5 of 'Somebody Feed Phil' Was Filmed in These Breathtaking Locations
Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil — hosted by writer, executive producer, and devoted gourmand Philip Rosenthal — takes us to bustling metropolises like Oaxaca, Mexico; Helsinki, Finland; Madrid, Spain; and more.
With its saliva-inducing closeups of rare delicacies like lobster rolls practically swimming in a gold-yellow buttery sauce (courtesy of Red's Eats in Wiscasset, Maine, and Bite Into Maine in Cape Elizabeth, Maine), the new episodes of the Netflix series are set to garner raving reviews.
Season 5 of 'Somebody Feed Phil' introduces us to foodie hubs like Oaxaca, Mexico, and Portland, Maine.
In five episodes, Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil looks at the fast-growing culinary scenes of European capitals like Helsinki, Finland, and Madrid, Spain, alongside major cities like Oaxaca, Mexico, and Portland, Oregon, as well as the state of Maine (including Maine's Portland).
Surveying the finest and most ambitious restaurateurs and gastronomical trail-blazers of each locale, the show tracks down the people putting their own spin on various dishes.
In Season 5, Episode 1, Phil heads straight to the Mercado de Abastos, one of the busiest and most impressive markets the city of Oaxaca has on offer. Relying on handy tips by guides, Phil easefully explores the various options on offer. Later in the episode, Phil heads over to a family-owned restaurant to try some silky smooth mole.
Season 5, Episode 2, kicks off with a few scenes shot in Portland, Maine, a port city with an endlessly exciting food scene. Needless to add, Phil immediately sets his sights on lobsters, joining a fisherman to conduct some in-depth research into the art of lobster fishing. In the episode, Phil tries different variations on the lobster roll.
Later on in Season 5, Phil visits Helsinki, Finland; Portland, Oregon; and Madrid, Spain.
In Season 5, Episode 3, Phil sinks his teeth into a Finnish delicacy, muikku (or fried vendace). Later, he dips a piece of eipäjuusto (often translated as bread cheese or Finnish squeaky cheese) into a cup of black coffee, in accord with a North-Scandinavian tradition. (The custom is equally popular in certain parts of Sweden and Norway.)
In the same episode, Phil tries a chicken burger by Kim Mikkola, a star-status chef and the owner of KotKot Chicken. Phil visits the Cafe Regatta, a café nestled inside a red log cabin. A rare gem, it serves traditional butter eye buns and many others.
Later, he meets up with a forager before making time for dinner at Finnjävel, a Michelin star–winning restaurant spearheaded by Henri Alén and Tommi Tuominen. As part of the visit, Phil tries the ultimate comfort food, pea soup spruced up with a touch of béchamel, pork, and mustard cream.
In Madrid, Phil hits up Mercado de la Paz, one of the oldest markets the city has on offer. He tries the Spanish omelette at Casa Dani, before assessing the fine-dining options available in the lively city.
Season 5 of Somebody Feed Phil is available on Netflix now.