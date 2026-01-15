“Most Romantic Thing I’ve Ever Seen” — Man Makes Song to Help Wife Find Legal Work, Goes Viral "This officially counts as the cover letter." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 15 2026, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @empty_heaven

Folks desperate to find job placement have gone through some unconventional methods to demonstrate their passion and willingness to go to great lengths in order to secure employment. Like this man Sky News reported on in 2021, who stood outside with a sign sporting QR Codes highlighting his work experience in banking and finance. As it turns out, his diligence paid off quickly. Within three hours, he managed to land a job interview, proving that this method was more effective than the months of radio silence and rejection.

Now, this TikTok user is going viral after he went to bat for his wife to help her get a legal job. While he didn't stand outside a busy city street bustling with pedestrian traffic, he decided to turn his plea into helping his spouse land an interview into a song.

Musician Empty Heaven (@empty_heaven) garnered over 1.4 million views after publishing a post recommending his wife to law firms and companies in need of legal services. After just one week of being online, it looks like the couple's already secured several leads to help her obtain gainful employment.

At the onset of his clip, a text overlay reads: "My wife needs a new legal job, so I'm helping the only way I can," he writes. Throughout the video, the man sits in front of a keyboard as he sings about all of the qualifications that would make her an asset to any firm that brings her on.

He croons: "Somebody hire my wife My wife is an attorney She's a lot smarter than me She's looking for legal work in Chicago Or remote at legal writing She's the GOAT," After this verse, he continues to delve into her work history and skill set, helping to paint a more complete picture of her acumen.

Source: TikTok | @empty_heaven

He stops playing piano and whispers into the mic: "Let me tell you her experience She's done appeals, vehicular Animal cruelty and SVU I swear to God, if you hire her She'd be a great addition to your crew." Then he jumps back into the song's chorus line.

"Somebody hire my wife She's worked government and private She's got a real great mindset She's the [expletive] light of my life Maybe I can help this way Comment your email and she'll send you a resume." When he's done with his song, he gives a thumbs up after a photo of two of them looking into the camera populates the screen.

Source: TikTok | @empty_heaven

Folks who replied to the clip expressed how smitten they were with the man's video cover letter-song he created for his wife. In fact, one person penned that the TikTok video also demonstrated that the musician could get work in marketing on account of his creative approach to helping his spouse nab a gig.

"Also hire the husband for marketing," one wrote. Someone else quipped, "Linkedin needs profile songs like Myspace had." But the remarks weren't just words of encouragement, judging by some of the replies, it seems like the legal worker's husband's video indeed helped in getting her name out there.

Source: TikTok | @empty_heaven

One person penned, "This reached my FYP and I'm a paralegal so I know it's circulating to the right group!" This news was well received by the TikTok user, who stated "OK love this news! Genuinely glad to hear that." Someone else chimed in, stating that they were going to add the TikTok to Perfectly Paralegal to try to help the man's wife network further.

And others offered up recommendations as to where she could look to apply. One person mentioned that the ACLU of Illinois was "looking for a staff attorney." The musician stated that he was passing that information on to his spouse and that she would be "looking into it tomorrow," adding that the ACLU "would be a great organization to work for."

Source: TikTok | @empty_heaven