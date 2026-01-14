Kristy and Desmond Scott Are Getting Divorced — Do They Have Any Children? The couple has been married for 12 years. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 14 2026, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kristy.sarah

Social media influencers Kristy Scott and Desmond Scott shocked their viewers when they announced their divorce. The duo became TikTok and Instagram stars by sharing their family on the platforms, and they have millions of followers. The couple's love story began when they were teenagers, but Kristy filed for divorce on Dec. 30, 2025.

The family lives in Harris County, Texas, and according to TMZ, Kristy filed for divorce due to Desmond's infidelity. Fans were saddened to learn about the couple's divorce, and they are wondering about the couple's children.

Kristy and Desmond Scott have two little boys.

Kristy and Desmon have two young sons, Vance and Westin. The former couple often shared videos of the family online while concealing their sons' faces. Videos shared by the Scott family feature them having takeout dinner in their new home, shopping fpr shoes, and going on vacation.

Kristy informed the court that she and her doon-to-be-ex-husband plan to enter a written agreement about custody of their children, access, and support, but if they can not agree, he asked the court to step in and decide for them. In the divorce filing, Kristy stated that the marriage "has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities,” which “destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation," per US Magazine.

In one cute video of the family in happier times, Kristy and Desmond take their boys shopping for new sneakers. The fun video features the kids doing cartwheels and dancing down the shoe aisle as they test the new shoes' fit.

Kristy and Desmond have reportedly entered a “marital property agreement” that defines their property rights for all community and separate property. The TikTok influencer also asked the Texas court to enforce the property agreement. "Nothing in this petition should be construed as a challenge," read the documents. She added that the former couple will separate their community estate, and she asked that the court treat the property she owns alone be treated seperate from the estate.

The influencer also wants to drop Desmond's last name, and she's already done so on her social media accounts. Her name on her social media is now Kristy Sarah, and she asked the court to restore her maiden name, Small, according to US Magazine. Desmond issued a public apology to his wife on Jan. 10, 2026.