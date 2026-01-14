Kimpro Is Now the Most-Viewed YouTube Channel in the World, Raking in Over $320,000 a Day "This is content that a lot of kids watch." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 14 2026, 9:36 a.m. ET Source: YouTube | @KimPro

YouTube's new Shorts vertical was an obvious attempt at capitalizing on the popularity of the brief, vertical-oriented content that helped turn TikTok into a major player in the social media landscape. And the format also helped the YouTube channel Kimpro into becoming the most-watched channel in the world, even toppling MrBeast in terms of views. Unsurprisingly, this has helped the account, which is run by two cousins, into securing a massive net worth.

According to Dexerto, the Kimpro channel made massive strides in 2025, gaining the most number of views over any other channel within a single calendar year. Kimpro raked in over 77.5 billion new views, besting other popular channels like T-Series, Double Date, and MrBeast.

Source: YouTube | @Kimpro

Kimpro's YouTube success is bringing in serious cash, resulting in a massive net worth.

The Korea Times analyzed the amount of money that Kimpro accruses in on a daily basis thanks to the work all of the content creators put into the channel. Referencing figures from Playboard and Noxinfluencer, the outlet wrote that Kimpro is earning an average of 470 million Korean Won daily. This is equivalent to approximately $324,205 (USD) every 24 hours. This has equated to a massive $118 million per annum, thanks to the team's collaborative efforts.

KIMPRO YouTube channel Net worth: $118 million Dong-joon Kim also collaborates with his cousin Yu Baek-hap, and influencers Yu Ha-young and Jeong- Hee-rim under the "OK TEAM" moniker. YouTube Channel Name: Kimpro Created by: Dong-joon Kim Birthday: Feb. 11, 1992 Birthplace: South Korea

And the way the Kimpro/OK Team unit operates is an interesting one. The four of them all take up various duties for the channel, taking turns editing, appearing on camera, and filming for maximum productivity. Dexerto went on to state that the majority of the content that makes it to the Kimpro channel is created through a collaborative effort.

Source: YouTube | @Kimpro

A perusal of their channel reveals that a lot of their views come from YouTube shorts. One 5-second clip raked in a whopping 831 million views on the platform. The clip shows two of the OK Team members engaging in a short game of licking heart-shaped lollipops.

One of the participants accidentally placed a lipstick wand on her lips, resulting in a superimposed emoji of big, cartoonish lips on her face, leading her competitor to claim a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Longer form videos show off mukbang eating, whatever this is, and this Wednesday slide tutorial clip that shows one of the content creators dressed like the Addams Family character going down a slide with a poster board cut out with just enough space for her head.

In January of 2025, Kimpro thanked their viewers online for their massive 2025 achievement. "For the first time, KIMPRO ranked No. 1 worldwide in annual YouTube views. We owe this entirely to you. In 2026, we'll keep improving and continue to deliver consistently good content. Thank you for being with us," the statement read.

Source: YouTube | @KimPro

Translated comments on Kimpro's Lollipop Lipstick clip showed several confused messages from other users on the platform who were bewildered by the video's success. "I didn't even know there were people like this among the 100 million YouTubers. What is this?" one penned.