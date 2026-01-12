Kristy and Desmond Scott Faced Private Marital Issues Before Their Public Divorce The influential power couple married in 2014 after meeting as teenagers. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 12 2026, 3:20 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kristy.sarah

Social media can be a family business, and a profitable one at that. Influencers Kristy and Desmond Scott know all about building their careers on the web, as the couple both gained over a million followers on Instagram and TikTok by sharing their family with the world. For over a decade, Kristy and Desmond inspired their fans with their love story, which developed when they were just 14 years old.

The couple's relationship was a profitable and important to those who followed their brand. Unfortunately, many fans were stunned when they announced they were divorcing after 12 years of marriage. So, what led to their split? Here's what we know.

Why did Kristy and Desmond Scott divorce?

On Dec. 30, 2025, Kristy filed for divorce from Desmond. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, she cited alleged infidelity as the reason for their divorce. The documents also show Kristy filed the paperwork in Harris County, Texas, where the couple reside.

The divorce filing shocked fans as the pair, who wed in 2014 and share two children, Vance and Westin, seemed to be inseparable. In December 2025, Kristy and Desmond were spotted together on her Instagram as she modeled a diamond mask for a reel. However, it appears she's done with the marriage for good, as she also cited in court that she and Desmond would be moving out soon.

Desmond Scott said he wanted to separate from Kristy in 2025.

While Kristy and Desmond's marital woes was news to their followers, Desmond shed some light on what was happening within their marriage in a vulnerable Instagram Stories post. In the post, which he shared Saturday, Jan. 10, he apologized for his part in their split.

"I want to begin by apologizing to Kristy, our family, and everyone who has been impacted by the public attention surrounding this situation," the message read. "I know this news has been disappointing for many, and I'm truly sorry for the hurt it has caused."

"Kristy is the mother of my children, and that will always come first," he added. "I remain fully committed to being an active, present, and loving parent to our boys, as have always been." Desmond also shared that he and Kristy discussed separating in 2025 after they "faced challenges and made sincere efforts to work through them." He then added his wife's decision to divorce came after he "made choices that I am not proud of."

"I took responsibility for those actions, I shared this with her directly and personally, and ultimately we decided to divorce," Desmond said at the end of his Stories. "l ask for privacy and compassion as we navigate this difficult chapter of our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. I'm grateful for that support."

The couple's divorce plans came less than two years after they renewed their vows after 10 years of marriage. According to their feature with People, they said their gorgeous floral-themed wedding was a celebration of how far they'd come as husband and wife, parents, and prominent influencers.