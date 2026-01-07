People Are Wondering What Happened to "OG Influencer" Amber Fillerup Clark We've only seen Amber's life through a filter. By Risa Weber Published Jan. 7 2026, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @amberfillerup

In recent years, "momfluencers," or influencers who create content around their children and their lives at home, have been looked at more critically. While some content creators choose to hide their young children's faces to protect their anonymity, others share intimate snapshots of their kids' lives to complete their personal brand or aesthetic.

Some influencers, like Ballerina Farm, promote a tradwife "make everything from scratch" lifestyle that is truly unattainable for their followers. Even influencers who don't claim to promote outdated gender roles often glorify domesticity and perfection.

Amber Fillerup Clark, who owns two beauty brands and has been described as one of the "OG influencers," promoted an idealized portrait of Mormon domestic life online ... Until she didn't. Amber left the Mormon church and later disappeared from social media. Her followers are wondering what happened.

Did Amber Fillerup Clark leave LDS?

About three years ago, Amber shared on Instagram that she is no longer a member of the LDS church. She wrote, "I wouldn't consider myself LDS anymore — it would feel weird to say [that I'm still LDS]. That being said, David still sort of is, and we support each other."

She also went on a podcast, Girlscamp, to talk about her life post-Mormonism. Amber said that she felt she was shamed by people in the church for the way she dressed on social media. She eventually realized that her values no longer aligned with the church.

What happened to Amber Fillerup Clark?

In online forums, Amber's followers say that Amber began talking about leaving social media around 2024. Her most recent post on Instagram is from Feb. 14, 2025. She's standing in front of one of her ads for her brand, dae, at Sephora.

Her post before that, from Dec. 9, 2024, is a series of photos of Amber and her kids playing and walking through the woods and on a beach. That post from December 2024 seems to be the last of her usual lifestyle content.

Some of Amber's followers say that she sold her house and moved to Europe.

In online forums, internet sleuths say that they found the listing for Amber's house and claim that she and her family left to move to France. However, other followers found photos of Amber elsewhere on Instagram that they say suggest she is back in Texas. A few Reddit threads claim that Amber and her husband got or are getting divorced, but neither has been confirmed.

In 2019, Amber said she was going to stop posting her kids on Instagram.

In an Instagram story, she wrote, "I had this epiphany one night and made the decision to no longer share the kids on social ... maybe a picture here and there ... If I am in it too, but for the most part, cold turnkey not sharing anymore. Maybe I'll share more about this decision later, but I feel so at peace with it." She continued, "Totally get it if everyone unfollows because, let's be honest, my kids are way cooler than me. But in all honesty, I think this is what's best for our family."