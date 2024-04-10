Home > Viral News > Influencers > YouTube Momfluencer Jamerrill Stewart's Life Is Changing After an Alleged Family Violence Incident "I am different, and I am having different experiences, and I am a different woman," Jamerrill shared. By Jamie Lerner Apr. 10 2024, Published 12:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jamerrillstewart

Content warning: This article discusses domestic violence. With almost 400,000 YouTube subscribers, Jamerrill Stewart is one of the most famous momfluencers on the platform. She’s known for her fundamentalist lifestyle, nine children, and large-batch meal prepping. But lately, she’s been less open about what’s going on in her personal life, keeping her YouTube to meal-prep videos. That is until April 9, 2024, when she shared a video with the title, “I’m not who I was.”

Jamerrill’s life has been in a transitional period, which fans have noticed and discussed on several platforms. Now that she’s finally sharing a bit about what’s really going on in her life, fans are curious about what happened to her and her husband, Travis Stewart.

What happened to Jamerrill Stewart? She and her husband Travis are seemingly going through a divorce.

In the first ten minutes of Jamerrill’s April 9 video, she explains that she’s been thinking about several book ideas. “Right now, in my freight train life, I don’t know what I’ll write about,” she shared. “But I’m living through something right now that may forever be private and/or the lessons that I’m learning walking one step after another with the Lord …"

“People talk about your mess becoming your message and your test being your testimony and that doesn’t mean that the whole scroll and all the details have to be shared, but people have been saying I am different,” she added. “Yeah, I am different and I am having different experiences and I am a different woman.”

She makes it clear that she’s going through something, but it’s not quite clear what that something is. However, fans have sleuthed over the past year or so about what’s going on in Jamerrill’s life, and several observant Redditors have put together the pieces of a potential divorce between her and her husband, Travis Stewart.

Jamerrill allegedly filed a criminal complaint against her husband, Travis Stewart, for family violence.

Back in November 2023, news came out of a dispute between Jamerrill and her then-husband, Travis. According to documents shared by YouTuber Headlines, Travis was physically violent with one of the Stewart children just days after Travis’s father’s death. It had been a tough few months for the Stewarts — Jamerrill suffered from a miscarriage a couple of months earlier, Travis’s father died, and Jamerrill broke her wrist.

Her statement to the police in August 2023 explained that when she was in the bathroom, she heard “far-off raging/violent screaming.” She continued, “I ran through the house to meet my 12-year-old and my 14-year-old who were running from the kitchen and stated, ‘Daddy is beating [child] and making him eat an old moldy bagel from the trash.’”

This led to a court case between Jamerrill and Travis that likely also led to their divorce. Jamerrill has yet to publicly address the divorce rumors, but fans have noticed that she’s no longer wearing her wedding ring. As a family-centric influencer with fundamentalist Christian values, a divorce would likely impact her reputation, so she may be wary of announcing anything publicly.

But even worse than a divorce would be staying with a violent husband, so we just hope that Jamerrill and her kids are in a safe space.