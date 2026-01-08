TikToker Applesnbananas Fell for Love, Literally, in Her Viral TikTok Proposal "Safe to say he literally caught me off guard." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 8 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: TikTok@applesnbananas

It's barely 2026, and TikTok users are already delivering some of the year’s most priceless content. Included is an wedding proposal people just can’t stop talking about. Because instead of the usual romantic setup which often includes candles, flowers, and a fancy backdrop, @applesnbananas (who shared the now-viral moment) literally slipped and fell as her future husband got down on one knee to pop the question. Oh, and this all happened while they were hiking up a hill.

While @applesnbananas described the moment as her “ruining one of the most memorable moments of my life,” her silly antics, combined with the unexpected fall, actually turned the proposal into a truly “iconic” moment, as one commenter put it. In fact, her video has since racked up more than 9 million views, and the parody queen herself, Madison Humphrey, has already recreated it. Here’s what went down (pun intended).

Here’s the @applesnbananas TikTok proposal the internet can’t stop talking about.

TikToker @applesnbananas started 2026 in an unforgettable way because, well, she’s officially engaged. Despite leading a fairly private life with just under 3,000 followers, one of her videos went totally viral at the beginning of January 2026, reaching millions of viewers. And it’s only likely to continue catching more attention, thanks to parody influencer Madison Humphrey, who caught wind of the moment within days and has already dropped her own video recreating the moment.

In the video, @applesnbananas and her future husband are hiking up a hill in a remote area, surrounded by grass, hills, and bare trees (it’s winter). As they walk, her future husband lets her go ahead. While he prepares to get down on one knee, she does a “star jump” in the air. And when she turns around after her jump, she sees him kneeling with an engagement ring in hand, but because she spun around so quickly, and they’re on a hill, she immediately falls over.

@applesnbananas safe to say he literally caught me off guard 😅💍 ♬ original sound - Annuhhh

Trying to regain her footing, she says, “Are you f--king kidding me?” — which sends her man into a state of “uncontrollable laughter,” as she captioned the video. At this point, they both couldn't stop laughing, and neither could we.

But when she goes to stand up and hug him, presumably to accept the proposal, she falls — again. Thankfully, they manage to pull themselves together long enough to share a sweet kiss. It was a hilarious moment to say the least, and one the internet now can’t get enough of.

People are calling @applesnbananas’s TikTok proposal “the most perfect proposal ever.”

While @applesnbananas suggested she “ruined” one of the most memorable moments of her life, commenters were quick to point out how perfectly it actually turned out. “Ruin?!?????? Are ya fricken kidding me?! This is so endearing!” one person wrote, while another joked, “You’re literally falling for him.”

