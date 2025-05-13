Grieving Woman Records Proposal at Beach, Internet Finds Engaged Woman Online "Came here from the girl crying on the beach video." By Mustafa Gatollari Published May 13 2025, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @zbruhyuhyuh

It's not uncommon for proposals to be recorded. And if you're dating someone who actively vlogs their days as an influencer, getting in a sneaky shot of a surprise marriage proposal is a little less tricky. That's what happened to one influencer, who ended up posting the footage on April 28, 2025. A day later, however, she learned that someone else on the beach also saw her proposal.

A TikToker named Zoe (@zbruhyuhyuh) filmed herself getting emotional after watching a man get down on one knee and ask the aforementioned content creator to marry him. "Literally f---ing sobbing over here," Zoe says tearfully into the camera while at a beach. She looks off into the distance and then shows the sight that's making her so emotional. A man is on one knee, proposing to a woman while her back is turned.

In the comments section of the video, Zoe explains the sad circumstances that brought her to the beach in the first place. A friend of hers had died, and she decided to commemorate their passing in the sand. According to Zoe, she believes that seeing the proposal was no coincidence but a message from her dead friend.

"I was having a terrible morning, fell to my knees in the sand. Mourning my friend who was unalived. She LOVED love and the beach, I think she sent me to witness real LOVE to know the world is full of it."

"Having a mental breakdown," she squeaks right before panning over to the couple as the man continues to wait as the woman peers off into the distance with a pair of binoculars. After she turns around and sees him resting on one knee, she turns around and sees him down on one knee.

Instantly, the proposed-to-woman turns around and with what appears to be a surprised look on her face. After walking a few paces, she turns around again and sees him still holding out the ring. From the distance where Zoe is recording the interaction, it's difficult to determine what the woman says to the man.

She looks back at him and slowly walks to him while smiling. Zoe then pans the camera back to her face. She bats her eyes, which are filled with tears, then aims the lens at the couple again. The man is still on one knee, awaiting the woman's response. He is smiling as she puts her hand to her face and looks away.

Following this, she covers her face with both hands and keels over. Zoe returns the lens to her face again, where she continues to cry and murmurs, "happy, wedding," she says, after wiping the tears from her eyes. "F---," she says panning back to the couple.

The man is still resting on one knee while he looks up at the woman, who stands before him as Zoe's video comes to an end. As it turns out, the couple recorded and posted a video of their own on TikTok that highlighted the particulars of their proposal day.

The clip was uploaded by the woman being proposed to in the video, Amber, a TikTok user with a sizable 540,000 follower count on the popular social media platform. In a caption for the post, she indicates that her day was an action-packed one: She was proposed to and watched Beyonce perform on the same day.

"Is this real life!?!? FIANCÉ & BEYONCÉ IN THE SAME DAY," she wrote. Her video begins with her sitting in the passenger seat of a car. She holds up a bottle of Dr. Pepper Zero, stating that she purchased that along with other items because she has an upset stomach.

Seated beside her in the car is her soon-to-be fiancé. Following the video, she records herself ambling around the beach, noting that the weather was a bit cold. In a text overlay for the video, she writes, "Vlogging my day. Completely clueless I'm about to get proposed to."

With this on-screen caption posted on the screen, one device captures her being recorded by her soon-to-be fiancé while on the sand. Following this, her video transitions to a wide profile shot of the man mid-proposal. Propped on one knee, he holds the ring out before her.

Article continues below advertisement

It's the same moment captured by Zoe, but from a different angle. The proposal occurs beneath a boardwalk pier, and a shock of light splits the sand, resulting in a one-shot perspective effect. It certainly seems like the kind of screen grab a happy couple would want to save and put up in their house.

"Gerardo," she says, after bending over and screaming into her hands. She accepts the proposal and hugs him afterwards, hugging the man who then kisses her on her forehead. Next, her video cuts to her wearing the engagement ring, which she records and seems to send to someone on her phone.

This prompts an excited phone call from others, whom she video chats with. The clip then ends with her sitting in the car with her fiancé as they listen to music. Amber continues to show off her ring as her video comes to a close.