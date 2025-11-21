“I’ve Killed People” — Couple’s Proposal Photobombed by Man Confessing to Murder "I do not want to hurt another human being." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 21 2025, 4:12 p.m. ET Source: X | @ParkerMintSnaps

Photobombs during wedding proposals aren't anything new. Like the time this gentleman approached Avengers actor Brie Larson for a picture and then proposed to his boyfriend in the image. And then there was this couple who had their proposal reaction recorded against a beautiful ocean backdrop, only to have two folks munching on what looks like a protein bar disrupt the image entirely by standing in front of the pair, clueless to the happy moment occurring right behind them.

Recently, TikTok user Ava Reynolds (@avareynolds23) uploaded a proposal photobomb video of her own. In a clip that's now been made private, she is shown reacting with joy as her significant other gets down on one knee and asks her to be his wife, within the halls of a picturesque church.

But someone off-camera begins spilling his guts out to the videographer recording Ava's proposal. And what he has to say sounds like something straight out of a true crime podcast. "I'm sorry," the man can be heard saying as Ava places her hand on her now-fiancé's shoulder as he presents a ring to her.

"I'm sorry I'm a murderer," the strange man says, squatting down right in front of the camera. "I'm a murderer, I need help," he tells the cameraman. "My God, Bradley," a woman is heard saying off-screen. The man continues with his confession.

"I've killed people, plenty of people. I do not want to kill anyone else. I've killed a lot of people." Another woman tells the man, "Bradley come on." The man stands up in front of the camera, he's holding sheets of paper, and only his waistline is visible at this point in the video.

"Please forgive me," he says while his rosary dangles in front of the lens. A woman speaking to the man addresses the confessor: "Bradley look at me." The videographer can be heard saying to the distraught man, "Move to the side."

But the troubled man continues to speak to the videographer, "Please forgive me, please God, please forgive me for my sins. I am sorry for hurting other people. I do not want to hurt another human being as long as I live. I have asked you for forgiveness from this. Please help me," he says, as someone with a backpack walks down the aisle beside him.

Ava commented on the situation in a text overlay of her clip, writing: "When I'm getting proposed to but this random man we don't know starts confessing murders to the videographer," she says. While Ava has made her video private for the time being, the clip has made the rounds online.

And some comments were compiled in other media outlets, like The Nerd Stash. Folks had a wide range of remarks, like one commenter who penned: "This is going to be the wildest opening scene to a Netflix series one day."

Another user on the application who replied to Ava's video stated that they couldn't understand why Bradley decided to plop down in front of the cameraman to confess his purported sins. "Was your videographer dressed up like a confessional booth?"

Others did some sleuth work of themselves, like this one person who believes they found the confessor online based on the fact that Ava was from Missouri. They believe that the Bradley in question was a "Bradley D. from St. Louis."

The same user went on to write: "According to a Facebook post I saw. His neighbor commented on it and said he seemed pretty normal ... so crazy that this happened. I need an update." Reddit users in the r/StLouis sub confirmed that the location of Ava's proposal indeed looks akin to the St. Louis Basilica church.

Another person in the comments section of the Reddit post said that they were able to find more information on a Bradley D. from St. Louis. Some folks argued that Ava's video was a form of click/rage/shock bait in the pursuit of internet clout.

However, others argued back that if the Bradley D. folks are referring to is indeed the same man in the video, that it would be a weird video for him to be involved with. Especially because that same man works at a Law Firm. Doing such a maneuver as a prank would be considered career suicide by some.