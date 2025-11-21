TikTok Radio Is Leaving SiriusXM Due to a New Contract iHeartMedia is getting ready to work alongside the popular social media app. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 21 2025, 12:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ @SiriusXM

The world knows TikTok as a social media platform, but the truth is that the company wants to have a stake in the entire media environment. One of these divisions is TikTok Radio, a station designed to highlight the songs that take over the platform at record speed.

Why did TikTok Radio leave SiriusXM? Here's what we know about the changes that are forcing the station to find a new distributor, and what it means for the future of the company's listeners. TikTok continues to grow beyond viral dances and video tutorials. Podcasts seem to be the next step for the platform.

What happened to TikTok Radio on SiriusXM?

TikTok Radio is designed to allow social media users to know the songs that define pop culture through the app. This includes the songs that are used in viral dances, amusing trends, and emotional retellings. Beyond the direct connection to TikTok, TikTok Radio also functions as a regular radio station. TikTok Radio is leaving SiriusXM, its long-time distributor (via Radio Insight). The agreement that allowed both companies to work together began back in August 2021.

TikTok Radio knows that it's time for a change. At the same time, SiriusXM is taking its popular "Holly" Christmas music station from channel 79 to channel 4. Channel 79 will, in turn, be occupied by "Country Christmas." All of these moves are taking place due to the void TikTok Radio is leaving on the network. SiriusXM listeners will have to adapt to the company's new structure, as holiday music begins to take over the radio ahead of this year's celebrations.

SiriusXM will move forward with the pre-existing channels the company handled. In the meantime, TikTok Radio will use their new distributor to open the door for a different audience.

TikTok Radio signed a contract with iHeart Media.

Rival studio iHeartMedia is the new home of TikTok Radio. The network signed a deal with the social media app that also includes the creation of several podcasts hosted by some of the platform's most popular content creators. Three podcast studios are being built as part of the deal. One will be located in Los Angeles, with the other two located in New York City and Atlanta. The modern facilities will allow the creators to comfortably produce the new shows.

iHeartMedia is aware of how valuable TikTok is as an asset. With millions of people using the app every day, TikTok's reach is hardly rivaled in the entertainment industry. Promoting podcasts hosted by influencers won't be difficult for the iHeartMedia team. The announcement of the partnership describes TikTok Radio as "a fast-paced, engaging format pairing TikTok creators with experienced iHeartRadio personalities."