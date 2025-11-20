What Happened to Viral Sensation Bobby Rizz? His Cameraman Revealed the Drama Behind the Scenes "Bobby is not his real name." By Risa Weber Published Nov. 20 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: TikTok @bobbyrizz67

Bobby Rizz is a TikTok and Instagram personality who went viral and gained a million followers in just a few weeks from posting videos filmed in between classes at school. When he stopped posting, followers became worried and wondered what happened to the likable teen.

Article continues below advertisement

The story behind what happened to Bobby Rizz has finally come out, as told by his cameraman, Eli, on the LOL Podcast.

Source: YouTube / LOL Podcast

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Bobby Rizz? It all started in a seventh period class.

Bobby, a freshman in high school, and Eli, a junior, met in class. Eli explains how their first video came about. A girl in class was talking about her truck, and Bobby asked if he could get a ride home. The girl said, "No, Bobby." Eli thought it was such a funny moment that they should re-enact it for a video and post it to TikTok.

Eli created a TikTok account and filmed the video, and it quickly went viral. Eli mentioned that he didn't want people at school to know that he was behind the account, because he thought they didn't like him for some reason and wouldn't want to follow if they knew it was his. "They're gonna unfollow instantly," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Eli said he came up with all the ideas for Bobby's videos.

He says he still has notes about video ideas they haven't filmed yet. He says he would come up with an idea for a video, arrange for other students to be involved, and then film and post the video. The duo filmed every day for the next couple of weeks, in between classes.

Article continues below advertisement

Eli claimed he did all the work, becoming the "camera guy," driver, and producer for the videos. Agencies reached out to Bobby, hoping to sign him, and they eventually signed with Night Media, a company that managed Mr. Beast and other YouTubers. However, Eli's name wasn't on the contract. Eli said that the company didn't understand that the account was owned by Eli and that Bobby was just doing what Eli was telling him to do.

Article continues below advertisement

Things got tense when money, contracts, brand deals, and their families got involved.

Bobby joked about firing Eli one day in class, but Eli thought there was a kernel of truth in it. Eli recalled he said, "You don't get like if you get rid of me, like there is no more TikTok," and Eli replied, "I can do whatever I want." When they did a collaboration with Costco, Eli suggested that Bobby get 65 percent of the money because he was the one with his image on the line if something went wrong.

However, later, Eli claims that Bobby wanted 100 percent of the account yet didn't want to do brand deals or expand the account. He speculates that those ideas could be coming from his parents rather than Bobby himself, since Bobby seemed enthusiastic about the ideas in person. Eli speculated that Bobby's family doesn't travel much, which could be part of why they didn't want to expand the account.

Article continues below advertisement

Eli said his and Bobby's families had a tense standoff while negotiating ownership of the account.

Eli said his mom "held the account ransom" for 75 percent, but didn't expect it to be interpreted as a serious offer. Eli recalls, "Bobby's mom was like, 'What makes you think that you can own 75 percent of my child?'" Things escalated further when one of Bobby's relatives sent Eli's mom a hateful message on Facebook. For the full story of the family disagreements, listen to Eli's take on the LOL Podcast.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do things stand now with Eli, Bobby, and the account?

Eli still has the account on his phone but says he won't start it up again unless he gets at least 10 percent. The teens don't talk anymore, and the school faculty made Eli change classes, so they no longer have seventh period together.

"Bobby's" real name is Chase.

People started calling him Bobby in middle school when he got a buzz cut and resembled Bobby Hill from King of the Hill, Eli explained. He said that everyone still calls him Bobby.