Influencer Raebolic Lifts Says That Her Accident Helped Her "Find Purpose" in Her Life "Oddly, the accident that took my legs away has changed me for the better." By Chrissy Bobic Published Nov. 20 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@raebolic.lifts

If an Instagram influencer known as Raebolic Lifts suddenly popped up on your feed, you aren't the only one. Seemingly overnight, she gained more followers and recognition for enduring an accident and sharing details about what happened to her. Raebolic Lifts, whose real name is Rae, shared that she experienced limb loss when she had a double amputation of her legs above the knees.

Article continues below advertisement

For those who are unfamiliar with her story, Rae often shares details about the accident, about adjusting to life now, and about what she feels her greater purpose is now. Before the accident, Rae shared fitness videos and photos, and that was a big part of her online personality. Now, things have shifted, and she has tons of supporters ready to see what she does next.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Raebolic Lifts?

According to the GoFundMe that was started at the time of Rae's accident, she was hit by a car in late October 2025. What followed was the emergency double amputation of her legs above the knees, and she remained at the hospital in critical condition. She later made a recovery, but her amputation changed her life.

Per the GoFundMe, Rase was hit by a car where she works in St. Albert, Canada. The fundraiser asked for donations to help Rae adjust to her new life which would, in the months following her accident, require "countless surgeries and years of rehabilitation and recovery." As of November 2025, the GoFundMe reached more than $160,000 CAD of its $200,000 CAD goal.

Article continues below advertisement

After Rae began to recover in the hospital, she started sharing Instagram photos and videos with her followers to update them on how she is feeling. In one video, she explains that she made it a goal for herself to look for the "positives" in what happened to her. She jokes about no longer needing to shave her legs and "handicapped, premium VIP" parking. She also says that anytime she has cried has been out of happiness for her support system.

Article continues below advertisement

Raebolic Lifts was a fitness influencer.

Before her accident, Rae made content that was centered around working out, lifting weights, and sharing her progress with followers. Some of the posts leading up to the accident included Rae in poses showing off her muscles and also sharing words of advice for others.

She even joked in one post about looking like your favorite fitness influencer. In the post, she wrote that in order to do so, other users essentially had to devote all of their time, energy, and money to the task, which is unattainable for many.

Article continues below advertisement