“This Could’ve Been Our Last Meal” — Food Influencers Hit by Car Mid-Tasting "We can't even begin to express how incredibly fortunate we feel to be alive." By Jennifer Farrington Published Aug. 19 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@Unrated EX Files

Being a foodie has its fair share of risks. You might encounter something horridly disgusting or be tempted to taste something that could literally burn off your taste buds. But nothing in the foodie world comes close to the near-death experience food influencers Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood endured on Aug. 16, 2025, while filming a tasting video at CuVee’s Culinary Creations in Houston, Texas.

As they sat at their table with an array of delicious-looking dishes in front of them, they went to try the salmon slider when a car came crashing through the window. Keep scrolling for some footage from the incident and an update on how the food influencers are doing.

Food influencers Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood were hit by car while filming food tasting content.

During their tasting session on Aug. 16, 2025, at CuVee’s Culinary Creations, influencers Nina Unrated and Patrick Blackwood were sitting in a booth, assessing their dishes. Just before the accident, they went to try the salmon slider. Nina told Patrick she’d take a big bite with him and said, “Boom,” as they clicked their burgers together.

But then a real "boom" happened. Just after they bit into the slider, with the food barely chewed, a black SUV came crashing through the window, sending glass flying everywhere, striking their faces, arms, legs, and even chests. Workers in the back can be seen staring at the scene in utter shock, jaws dropping to the floor.

The two managed to move out of the way as glass shattered around them. Thankfully, the vehicle didn’t make it far past the window; otherwise, the incident could have been much more devastating. Nina has since uploaded the full video, capturing the moments before, during, and after the crash, to her YouTube page, @Unrated EX Files.

CuVee’s Culinary Creations has since shared a clip on Instagram, with the caption: “On Saturday afternoon, an unexpected accident occurred when a car crashed into our restaurant. We are beyond grateful that no one was severely hurt — especially @ninaunrated and @iampatrickblackwood, who were directly impacted.” They added, “As a small, family-owned business, your support means more to us now than ever. Thank you for standing with us.”

While the incident was no joking matter, one commenter noted it was the perfect opportunity to add the “Nothing beats a Jet 3 Holiday” bit, since it fit the trend so well (and they were OK!).

Influencers Patrick Blackwood and Nina Unrated Are OK!

Nina and Patrick were hit with shards of shattered glass and parts of the building’s metal structure as the car crashed into the restaurant. Thankfully, aside from a few deep cuts, scrapes, and soreness, the two were able to walk out of the hospital without medical assistance.

