Michael Duarte Died Due to a Horrible Accident The content creator's family launched a GoFundMe campaign while grieving their loss. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 12 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET

The internet is filled with influencers who appear to create videos only to generate money quickly. That wasn't the case for Michael Duarte. The food content creator, who passed away at a young age, poured an impressive amount of passion into his reels.

What happened to Michael? Here's what we know about the death of the influencer from Calipatria, Calif. The tragedy has left a mother and a daughter without a loving husband and father. They have launched a GoFundMe campaign in order to figure out their next steps.

What was Michael Duarte's cause of death?

A report from People states that an official cause of death wasn't publicly provided for Michael's case. The content creator's family wishes to protect their privacy as they deal with the toughest tragedy of their lives. Michael's death was unexpected for everyone. The food influencer's Instagram account has around 838,000 followers. It took a long time for people to catch on to Michael's talent, but once they realized what the creative was capable of, the likes and views poured in.

The success of a content creator relies on how they can find their niche audience. In a crowded social media bubble, Michael used the best of his talents to stand out from the rest, showing his magnificent cooking skills through an amusing presentation. Some of the videos Michael created include advanced cooking recipes. By sticking together very brief clips, viewers knew how to deliver marvelous cooking in a short amount of time. Of course, Michael made it look easy.

It takes a lot of talent and practice to reach Michael's level in the kitchen. When he was a teenager, the content creator got his first job at his uncle's small Mexican restaurant. In the establishment, Michael lived through his first experiences in the kitchen. On some occasions, it takes years for someone's talent to shine. Long after his tenure in the Mexican restaurant, Michael left his job to start posting videos on the internet. The gamble paid off for everyone involved.

Michael passed away due to an accident.

Michael was traveling in Texas when an unnamed accident took place, causing the death of the influencer. Details of what happened weren't disclosed to the public. Michael's followers remain curious about what turned the trip into a nightmare. The influencer's talent agency was quick to release a statement once the news about Michael's death began circulating on the internet.

The statement reads: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte. He was a true and loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person." Michael's wife and daughter are left with bills to pay after losing their loved one. The official GoFundMe campaign set up for the influencer's family is set to relieve some of the expenses.