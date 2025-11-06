SypherPK’s Marriage Ends After 10 Years — What Led to the Split? "How did you fumble your marriage?" By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 6 2025, 11:27 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@manishie;@sypherpk

If you’ve scrolled through the content of either streamer Ali “SypherPK” Hassan or his wife Daniela Ali lately, you’ve probably noticed neither of them has posted about each other, which is pretty strange considering they’re married and run Oni Studios, a company they founded together in 2020. But if you weren’t quick enough to catch their Instagram Stories from Nov. 4, 2025, you might have missed their separate announcements revealing that they’re getting divorced.

While it’s unclear when exactly they tied the knot, both acknowledged that they’ve spent the last 10 years together, so it’s safe to say it’s been a long run for the pair, both as a couple and as business partners. Whether you’re a fan or just occasionally dip into SypherPK or Daniela’s content, you’re probably wondering why they’re divorcing, or more specifically, why SypherPK is divorcing Daniela, because from the sound of it, it doesn’t seem like she was the one who initiated things.

Why did SypherPK divorce his wife, Daniela?

It seems SypherPK is divorcing Daniela, perhaps because they’re simply in different places in their lives right now. Neither of them provided a specific reason for the split, though. SypherPK did, however, mention on his Instagram Stories, later screenshotted and shared by TMZ, that they’d spent the months leading up to the Nov. 4 announcement “navigating this change privately,” which makes it sound like they’d been separated for a while before making things public.

That would explain why they stopped featuring each other in their content. In his Instagram Story announcement, SypherPK wrote, “Daniela and I want to share that after 10 years of partnership, love, and life together, we’re moving forward on different paths.” He added, “This was a very difficult decision to make. I’m deeply grateful for the life we built, the memories we created, and the dreams we achieved.”

As for Daniela’s announcement, she hinted she didn’t see this coming: “This was not a change I expected, but I’ve come to meet it with deep gratitude for the love I shared, the lessons I’ve learned, and the dreams we built that shaped so much of who I am today.”

Even though the two are parting ways, Daniela also wrote, “I carry profound appreciation for what was and immense pride in what we accomplished,” adding that it all gave her “strength, clarity, and an even brighter sense of who I am becoming.”

So while neither SypherPK nor Daniela gave an explicit reason for their split (maybe they’ll open up more about it when it’s not so fresh), it seems like they just grew apart, though they still appear to be in a healthy enough place to continue managing their business together.

SypherPK and Daniela will remain business partners following their split.

Although their time together as a couple has ended, SypherPK and Daniela will remain business partners, at least for now, as both suggested in their announcements. SypherPK wrote, “We will continue working together on our shared ventures with respect and care as we move through this transition.”