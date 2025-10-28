Zoe Spencer Banned From Twitch Following Clip Many Say Would End a Male Streamer’s Career What happened that has the Twitch community furious with Zoe Spencer and Nina Lin? By Trisha Faulkner Published Oct. 28 2025, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@streamhub212, TikTok/@clipcliipper, and TikTok/@wavy_clips_

If you’ve been scrolling through Twitch clips on TikTok and learned Zoe Spencer was banned from Twitch, you might wonder what happened. Turns out, the ban was related to an incident that happened months prior. The more people learn about the incident, the more confused, frustrated, and flat-out angry they become.

The short version: A disturbing clip resurfaced online showing streamers Zoe Spencer and Nina Lin in what many viewers have described as a deeply uncomfortable situation involving Said, who works as an assistant to FaZe Silky.

The video features the women forcibly dragging him into a room while he seems visibly uncomfortable and trying to pull away. In the background, someone can be heard off-camera pointing out that Said was not consenting to the situation. After the clip went viral across social media, both Zoe and Nina were banned from Twitch in what many assumed would be a permanent decision. Some reports, however, suggest the ban didn’t last very long. The situation has countless people across the internet fuming with more questions than answers.

Zoe Spencer was banned from Twitch, but many say the response didn’t go far enough.

When the ban first happened, some saw it as Twitch finally holding streamers accountable. But that feeling didn’t last long. Reports soon surfaced claiming that Zoe and Nina’s bans may have been temporary, possibly just 24 to 48 hours. For a situation this serious — especially one involving non-consensual physical contact — that short window left a lot of people stunned

The criticism online isn’t just about what was caught on camera — it’s about how slowly and lightly Twitch responded. While the reports are somewhat conflicting, Complex notes that the incident happened in 2024. However, it wasn’t until October 2025 that it went viral on multiple social media platforms, prompting Twitch to take action. To many, that raises a deeply uncomfortable question: would any action have been taken at all if the internet hadn’t seen it?

Then, there’s the issue of accountability. While both Nina and Zoe issued apologies, most agreed the apologies didn’t feel sincere. Likewise, most agreed neither Nina or Zoe owned the fact that they assaulted Said.

Nina Lin’s apology struck a nerve, and not in the way she might’ve hoped.

Nina did speak out after the clip went viral, sitting down for a conversation with Josh “FaZe YourRAGE.” In the interview, she denied sexually assaulting Said but acknowledged that the video was disrespectful and that she regretted how it all looked. She said she hoped to speak to him directly to apologize.

That might’ve been a step in the right direction, except that a resurfaced comment from Nina added more fuel to the fire. In it, she reportedly said that Said should be “embarrassed as a man”, which many took as a dismissive remark that downplayed the seriousness of what happened. It struck a nerve, especially among those who already feel male victims aren’t taken seriously in situations like this.

Viewers online were quick to point out what they saw as a clear double standard. If two male streamers had done the same thing to a female assistant on camera — physically dragging her into a room, with someone in the background saying she wasn’t consenting — there’s little doubt in most people’s minds that the outcome would have been drastically different. Arrests, bans, and widespread condemnation would’ve followed immediately.

FaZe Silky's assistant Said shared his experience — but not everyone responded with empathy.

The man at the center of the controversy, known as FaZe Silky's assistant Said, later addressed the incident himself in a short TikTok video. In it, he briefly described telling his mother what happened and said she cried for him. It was a raw moment that made the situation feel all the more real for many who had only seen the viral clip.

Even then, however, the internet’s response was divided. Some viewers expressed support and praised Said for speaking out, recognizing how difficult it can be for male victims to come forward. Others questioned why he didn’t speak up sooner or seemed skeptical about the way things unfolded. The mix of empathy and disbelief only further highlighted the uncomfortable truth: People still struggle to process or accept that men, too, can be victims of sexual misconduct.

Whether Twitch will issue a formal statement, clarify the length of the bans, or take further action remains to be seen. But one thing is clear: The internet hasn’t moved on, and neither have the people who watched this unfold and are still waiting for something that feels like justice.