Did Megan Plays's Partner Zach Cheat with Her Bestie Leah Ashe?

Influencers Megan Plays and her partner, Zach Letter of Aviator Gaming, seemed to be a happy couple, with a sweet baby and promising careers. Megan's best friend, Leah Ashe, was supportive and always present. But new rumors of cheating drama involving Leah and Zach have begun circulating, blasting the trio's business for the world to see. Here's what we know about the rumors, as well as what Zach has said about the situation.

Here's what we know about the cheating drama between Leah Ashe, Megan Plays, and her partner Zach.

There's nothing quite as painful as having your partner and your best friend stepping out behind your back, So, is that what happened with Megan, Zach, and Leah? Internet rumors suggest it may be so. According to a video that purports to show Zach and Leah sharing a kiss at Disney World, the two may be getting busy behind Megan's back.

In the video, some users pointed out that Zach and Leah appear to be wearing matching outfits, and they are sharing a kiss boldly in public. It's a bad sign, following formerly unconfirmed rumors that the two were stepping out behind Megan's back. Some people questioned whether it was an AI video, but others argued that there are many telltale signs suggesting the video is legitimate.

None of those involved have addressed the rumors directly so far, but Megan has provided some information, and fans are convinced that this affair has happened.

What's going to happen to Aviator Gaming, aka Zach?

But over on Leah and Zach's social media, people are pulling no punches. It's unclear exactly what kind of impact this might have on Zach's channel, Aviator Gaming, or what Leah will do. Fans, however, are convinced that it's time to cancel both Leah and Zach. To these fans, the duo has been tried in the court of public opinion and found guilty.

Under one Instagram post where Zach calls Megan the "love of his life," fans are laying into him with no mercy. One fan wrote, "One day it’s going to hit you, everything you lost. You picked Leah, the girl who hurt her best friend and lied. You picked Leah, who knew she was destroying the relationship between two parents and their daughter that has to grow up without that now. You picked Leah, who has a pattern of this. You picked Leah, who has no identity of her own and wants to be Megan so badly she started things with you."

The fan concluded, "When you realize how empty your choice was…it’s going to shatter you. You’ve made the biggest mistake of your life. You’re going to be miserable when you see Megan find real love." And other comments aren't much kinder.

While it's unclear exactly what has happened, the video proof of Zach and Leah together does seem to be pretty hard to explain away. Until and unless Megan comes forward with what really happened, however, fans seem happy to be her standard-bearers of revenge, even though they may not know the whole picture yet. Megan has confirmed that she is divorcing Zach, noting that she had a wild October in one TikTok video. Everything else remains speculation.