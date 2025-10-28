Barstool Fans Mourn the Loss of Pro Golfer and ‘Fore Play’ Host Cody "Beef" Franke Cody joined the 'Fore Play' podcast in 2024. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 28 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@pga

When Cody "Beef" Franke joined Barstool, it gave the professional golfer a new way to reach fans and talk about the sport that he was able to use to build a career. So when the podcast he was part of, Fore Play, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Cody died, fans were a bit shocked. He hadn't been part of the Barstool world for very long, but he had been a beloved personality on the podcast.

The Fore Play podcast wrote on X on Oct. 27, 2025, that Cody died "over the weekend." But what was Cody's cause of death? That's what longtime Barstool fans and Fore Play listeners want to know now. Cody was 31 years old at the time of his death, and immediately following the news of his passing, there was no indication that he had lived with an illness that may have contributed to his unexpected death.

What was Cody "Beef" Franke's cause of death?

Although an official cause of death was not immediately released after the news of Cody's death broke, per Fore Play's X post, the professional golfer "passed away from a sudden medical issue." It appears that his death was unexpected, though likely not the result of an accident. A sudden medical issue could refer to something like a heart attack or even a stroke, but there has been no confirmation from Cody's loved ones about what caused his death.

Fore Play posted a statement on X in the thread of the original announcement about Cody's death. "He selflessly spent much of his life helping others improve and enjoy the game," the statement says. "Watching golf bring people happiness brought him happiness, and that infectious personality was felt by everyone who met him. He was universally known as the nicest guy in the world."

We are beyond devastated to announce that our good friend and cherished Barstool Sports colleague, Cody “Beef” Franke, passed away from a sudden medical issue over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/KPua67hCJW — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) October 27, 2025

Prior to joining the podcast in 2024, Cody was a pro golfer who had graduated from the PGA Golf Management program at Ferris State in Michigan, per a Facebook post by the PGA of America. Cody started out his golfing career as an assistant on a course, and gradually worked up from there. He coached other players, and his love for the sport and experience is what made him the PGA professional on Fore Play.

Cody also made a name for himself on social media. His Instagram posts were all about tips on the golf course and where to eat on and off the course. Cody even promoted products, proving how far his reach went as a golf professional.

Barstool lost a member of our family this weekend. Just tragic news. You will never find a nicer more genuine person than Beef. It’s hard to even process it right now. Just another cruel reminder that tomorrow is never promised and to live each day to its fullest. #Ripbeef https://t.co/k88o2tnzJB — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 27, 2025

Barstool's Dave Portnoy released a statement about Cody's death.