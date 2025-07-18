Who Is Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy’s Dog Miss Peaches? After selling his majority stake in Barstool Sports in 2020 to Penn Entertainment, Dave Bought the company back in 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published July 18 2025, 3:38 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/@WPLGLocal10

The bond between owners and their pets is one that runs incredibly deep, as they quickly become a member of the family and offer unconditional love and support. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy knows about the bond firsthand courtesy of his pitbull rescue, Miss Peaches.

After selling his majority stake in Barstool Sports in 2020 to Penn Entertainment, Dave shocked fans three years later in 2023 when he officially bought back the company for total control.

Who is Dave Portnoy’s dog Miss Peaches?

Dave Portnoy officially adopted Miss Peaches in February 2024 from the Atlanta animal shelter, the LifeLine Animal Project, which rescued the pitbull from a hoarding situation, according to CBS News Miami.

"I have pictures of her and she looks like the saddest … makes me almost like cry seeing her in the shelter because she definitely this girl doesn't belong in the shelter," he told the outlet in May 2024. "There was something that clicked in it and literally I jumped on a plane and went and got her and it's been love at first sight."

Dave explained that once Miss Peaches officially made her social media debut, his followers completely fell in love with her. "Barstool has been around for 20 years. We've had very successful people with us or come through our doors … nothing like Miss Peaches," he said. "People see her in the streets and have cried, not like one, like a lot …. and tears."

"We're not Barstool [Sports]; myself, however, you wanna look at it, we're not trying to make a cent on her. Every dime we make with Miss Peaches will go back to charities," he added. "Locally, I think we've given about $150,000 to local rescues and shelters. She's closing in on about $1 million raised."

Dave has fallen so in love with Miss Peaches that he revealed that he is seriously considering adding another furry friend to the mix. "We're debating getting her a brother," he told the outlet. "It's up to her I have my eye on a dog already. I feel like dogs like having someone to pass the time with, but if she wants to be solo, it's up to her. It's all for her if I do it or not."

Dave brought Miss Peaches to the ‘Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.'

On Wednesday, July 16, Miss Peaches made her late-night talk show debut when Dave was a guest on the show and brought her along. “I adopted Miss Peaches from a breeding situation about a year and a half ago,” he recalled to Jimmy. “The world fell in love with her. Rightfully so — she’s the cutest dog in the world.”