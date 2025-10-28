Mama Doctor Jones Is Overcoming a Major Life Event That Left Her Heartbroken On the flip side, she also shared, “We got a new house, and we are all so excited.” By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 28 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mamadoctorjones

There are tons of “medical experts” on social media sharing advice on various health issues, but Mama Doctor Jones, whose real name is Danielle Jones, is one who many people actually enjoy listening to and following for medical advice. She was especially active on social media during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued uploading content afterward.

But between 2023 and the beginning of 2025, she seemed to go offline more than usual without ever really giving a clear explanation why. Then, at the end of October 2025, she shared some big news on Instagram, reassuring fans that they can expect more informative content from her moving forward. Still, people can’t help but wonder what happened during that time, and they won’t fully move on until they know. We’ve got details on that, plus what Mama Doctor Jones is up to now.

What happened to Mama Doctor Jones?

Mama Doctor Jones may have been somewhat absent from social media in recent years because she split from her husband. Now, to be clear, Mama Doctor Jones hasn’t confirmed a separation or divorce, as she’s made it clear that she wants to keep her personal life private. However, many fans have speculated that she and her husband may have divorced, and there are a few things that seem to support that theory.

When she announced in an October 2025 Instagram post that she and her kids were officially homeowners, her husband was noticeably absent from the picture. In the caption, she wrote that it was a “bittersweet day” because “this is not the way we ever imagined our new home or residency status update to be… but my heartbreak… no our heartbreak… doesn’t become less heavy if we pretend it’s not there.”

She added, “I know some part of me… actually, almost all of me… will always be broken-hearted for what — and who — should have been, but I refuse to bury us in sad anymore.” Later in her message, she shared that while times have been painful and hard, they spent the last two years “fighting to be OK and keep going.”

Based on the photo, the tone of her caption, and fan speculation, many have assumed Mama Doctor Jones and her husband are no longer together. One person even claimed that he cheated and then left, but that hasn’t been confirmed, so for now, it remains hearsay.

What is Mama Doctor Jones doing now?

Despite the heartache Mama Doctor Jones and her kids have been feeling over the last two years, they’re starting a new chapter of their lives in New Zealand. While she revealed in a 2021 YouTube video that she and her husband originally moved there with their children at the end of 2021 so she could work in medical settings where OBGYNs were needed, and because they fell in love with the country during a visit in 2011, they hadn’t planned on becoming permanent residents.

But fast forward to October 2025, and not only are Mama Doctor Jones and her kids permanent residents of New Zealand, but they’ve also just bought their first home there.

Source: Instagram/@mamadoctorjones Mama Doctor Jones shows off her new house in New Zealand.

She shared a video of the new house on Instagram Stories and wrote in another post, “Over the last two years, I’ve realized that I have largely kept myself away from here because I had no choice but to show up only half-authentically. I’m trying to get back to a place where that’s not the case, but it’s probably going to take a while.”