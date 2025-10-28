MrBeast Challenge Standout Chandler Hallow Suffers From a Severe From of Color Blindness Achromatopsia sufferers see the world in black, gray, and white. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 28 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube | @MrBeast

One of the core members of the MrBeast's Beast Gang, Chandler Hallow, may not have the subscription numbers to match Jimmy Donaldson's YouTube presence. However, he's got a massive TikTok following with 16 million followers. And in some of the videos that he's been featured in online, aspects of his personal life have become a topic of conversation among fans, like whether or not the influencer is color blind.

Is Chandler from MrBeast's Beast Gang color blind?

Yes, but more specifically, he's afflicted with achromatopsia. This condition is described by Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Sonia Kelley in this All About Vision post as "a rare genetic eye disorder."

Folks who suffer from achromatopsia "have a complete or partial lack of color vision," however, All About Vision writes that "other visual impairments are often present as well." The primary cause of this vision stems "from a problem within the retina."

Due to the construct of this fundamental ocular component that helps our bodies process vision, Chandler and others who have this illness are unable to process light. Retinas are "light-sensitive membrane[s] ... that contain special cells called photoreceptors."

The article went on to detail how these receptors are comprised of "rods and cones [which] convert light into signals." Rods are responsible for assisting us "to see in the dark and low light." Conversely, "cones allow the eye to see in color vision."

There are three primary colors that three separate cones are responsible for seeing: red, green, and blue. Color blindness typically means that one of these cones isn't functioning properly or is flat-out missing. This is why people suffering from color blindness see certain shades and hues differently from others.

However, folks with achromatopsia have all three of these red, green, and blue cones affected. In the most severe of instances, "they see the world in black, white, and gray," All About Vision states. According to the Average Being blog, Chandler "can't perceive any colors." But there are other challenges that Chandler and others with achromatopsia live with.

In some cases, they're struck with photophobia, which heightens their sensitivity to light. Furthermore, they often lose the ability to ascertain minute details in objects and texts, and can be at increased risk for nearsightedness and farsightedness, too.

Folks who regularly follow MrBeast's content have probably seen Chandler Hallow put in impressive work in the slew of challenges that have become the hallmark of the widely popular influencer's channel. He won the "last to leave revolving door wins $50,000" challenge, which was uploaded to MrBeast's channel in 2019.

