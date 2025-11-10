The White Rabbit Meme That Has Taken Over TikTok Is Baffling Thousands of Users The meme is a little bit depressing, if we're honest. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 10 2025, 10:05 a.m. ET Source: X/@c3desm

Being on TikTok and understanding TikTok are fundamentally different things. Frankly, understanding everything going on on the app at any given time is probably not healthy, and certainly suggests that you're spending a lot of time there. The latest trend that has confused some people involves a picture or video of a white rabbit pointing at a clock.

While some people intuitively understand what this meme means and represents, other people have found themselves confused by it. Here's what we know about what the white rabbit meme on TikTok refers to.



What does the white rabbit mean on TikTok?

The white rabbit meme is not confined to TikTok, but it has certainly become a dominant trend there over the past few days. The trend involves putting some text over a picture of a white rabbit looking at a clock. Some people are also referencing an ancient quote, “all roads lead to Rome,” which dates back almost 1,000 years. And, because it's TikTok, the trend has become self-referential to the extent that some people are just writing "stupid rabbit" or something similar in their posts now.

The rabbit itself is a reference to the white rabbit from Alice in Wonderland, who quite famously leads Alice down into Wonderland. The clock that the rabbit is holding is a reminder that time itself is fleeting, and when combined with the ancient quote, it's part of a broader trend that seems to be focused on women who are working through something. Typically, the trend is meant as a reminder that all good things end.

"Oh he's so nice and reply to my dms at the same second, I think he's the one for me," reads the caption connected to one meme. In this case, and largely with this trend, the video is meant to remind you that even when things seem to be going well, they'll probably get bad before too long. "All roads lead to Rome" is a related idea, because it suggests that most things are inevitable, and that good eventually leads to bad.

what sunday feels like pic.twitter.com/27nqmvUMh7 — bigsock (@biggersocks) October 12, 2025

The white rabbit is not a very optimistic trend.

It's probably fitting that, as the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, people are letting the doomer in them out for a spin. It's fair to say, though, that the white rabbit trend is not the most inspiring thing that has ever happened on TikTok, even if some people are finding solace in the fact that other people have gone through something similar.