“That’s Definitely Illegal” — Maintenance Breaks Into a Naked Woman’s Apartment "To walk out and see a group of men standing in my living room without any permission is shocking and completely unacceptable." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 7 2025, 3:52 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@joliebeky

Apartment living definitely has its ups and downs. In most cases, you don't have to worry about annoying things like lawn care or shoveling snow if you live in an area that insists on having all four seasons. There's also a pretty good chance that an apartment resident isn't responsible for any maintenance the apartment will eventually need. Why is home ownership so enticing again?

Article continues below advertisement

While most people are just fine renting and not having to worry about home expenses or annoyances such as stairs, the maintenance component of an apartment can be tricky, and even invasive. One TikTok user experienced this firsthand when her apartment's maintenance workers broke into her space during an uncomfortable moment. Here's what to know.

Article continues below advertisement

A woman recorded her apartment's maintenance staff breaking into her apartment.

In November 2025, TikTok user @joliebeky took to the platform and recorded a disturbing 31-second video. The video showed her recording several men who were standing in the door of her apartment, The Royal Bloomfield in New Jersey. The video included an explanation from Jolie, who wrote, "I'm butt a-- naked and woke up to a whole bunch of men inside of my apartment."

The video further showed the TikTok user demanding to know why the men were in her house. As one of the maintenance workers walked away, he said they were having a required inspection of the building and they didn't expect anyone to be home. Jolie informed him that him thinking no one would be there was "even worse" and educated them about how uncomfortable them being there made her felt.

Article continues below advertisement

@joliebeky I had an insane experience today. Maintenance or whoever is doing inspections came into my apartment and broke the metal security bar on my door to get in. I was asleep in my bed when I suddenly heard someone say “maintenance.” I asked my sister if we had ordered any maintenance, and she said no. As I started getting up, I heard multiple voices and realized there were several men inside my apartment. I was butt-ass naked in my own bed, in my own home. There are only women and a child living in this apartment, and to walk out and see a group of men standing in my living room without any permission is shocking and completely unacceptable. If they knocked and didn’t hear anything, they should have called or scheduled a proper time when I was available. Instead, they forced their way in. I’m completely in disbelief that something like this could happen, and I’ve already filed a police report and plan to press charges. ♬ original sound - joliebeky

"I had an insane experience today," Jolie captioned her post. "Maintenance or whoever is doing inspections came into my apartment and broke the metal security bar on my door to get in.I was asleep in my bed when I suddenly heard someone say 'maintenance.' I asked my sister if we had ordered any maintenance, and she said no. As I started getting up, I heard multiple voices and realized there were several men inside my apartment."

Article continues below advertisement

"I was butt-a-- naked in my own bed, in my own home," she added. "There are only women and a child living in this apartment, and to walk out and see a group of men standing in my living room without any permission is shocking and completely unacceptable. If they knocked and didn’t hear anything, they should have called or scheduled a proper time when I was available. Instead, they forced their way in. I’m completely in disbelief that something like this could happen, and I’ve already filed a police report and plan to press charges."

Article continues below advertisement

The TikTok user further explained why the maintenance men breaking in made her uncomfortable.

Underneath her post, Jolie received plenty of opinions about the maintenance men's behavior. Multiple commenters instructed her to lawyer up, stating the violation was grounds for a lawsuit. "Girl you need to sue immediately," one commenter wrote. "That’s definitely illegal, don’t let it slide," another demanded. "Landlord here…24 hours notice unless an actual emergency. Sue. Immediately," a third user said.

@joliebeky Replying to @Cait The Royal Bloomfield has created an unsafe environment for women and residents in general. Rather than apologizing for what happened, I was yelled at and treated poorly for it. ♬ original sound - joliebeky

Article continues below advertisement

Other users pointed out how one of the maintenance men was inappropriately looking at Jolie's naked body while pretending to look away. In a follow-up post, she shared that she later discovered the maintenance men had been making comments about her body before the break-in. Jolie also said she reached out to the manager of the apartment building after the incident happened, and said the manager ignored her emails then yelled at HER when she finally confronted her about it.