“So Dramatic” — Family Throws Funeral for Child’s Pacifier and They Go All Out "How y'all get granny involved?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 6 2025, 2:56 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @lookitskateeee

A family's creative and infectiously fun way to honor a child's progression in moving on from having to use a pacifier went viral. TikTok user @lookitskateeee documented how their family threw a funeral for a pacifier, complete with mourning, singing, and music one would experience at a traditional grieving service.

A text overlay in the video reads: "RIP to Savanna's pacifier. March 2023-November 2025." The video begins with people walking into the house. Following this, the clip cuts to guests gathering around a classic-styled piano. Three pacifiers rest on fliers with details about the ceremony, as those gathered in memoriam of the infant-soothing apparatus mourned their retirement.

In traditional funerary fashion, attendees were clad in black. One woman began staggering in front of the pacifiers, pantomiming how overwrought with emotion she was. A man stands beside her, helping to hold her up as she continues to walk in short, staggered movements.

Behind the pair is a young child holding a juice box. She, too, is dressed in black for the pacifier funeral. However, it seems that while the pacifiers are dead for one child, another kid found use for them. That's because the video then highlights how a toddler, being carried by an adult, stepped up to the piano and grabbed one of the pacifiers, holding it up to the camera.

Halfway through the video, someone stands by the piano and begins to deliver a speech. "First of all, I just want to say to the family," he says as the pianist continues to echo notes throughout the home. "I know it's hard. But nothing is lost," he tells the visitors.

While he speaks, the person behind the camera pans over the guests, showing several people who went all out, treating the death of these pacifiers as if they were the passing of a cherished family member. Afterwards, someone lets out a desperate wail.

At the end of his speech, he says that the pacifiers are ultimately "in good hands," hinting that they will enjoy eternity in the afterlife. Next, another woman, also dressed in black, while holding a young girl who has a pacifier in her mouth, addresses the funeral guests.

"It's hard on us," she says with solemn dignity. "But you all pressed your way and I wanna thank you for coming," she says. The pianist accents her words with music, listening intently to her words. Then, another woman appears standing before the group, passionately reading from a sheet of paper.

The video then cuts to the same woman shaking a tambourine as congregants sing a song of remembrance for the departed pacifiers. This is amplified with more imagery of a chorus of singers, lamenting in a harmonious unity. This song is capped off by another scream, before the clip cuts to the family standing outside in what appears to be the home's backyard.

The pianist is seen standing with one of the female funeral guests, who is holding a young girl. Hovering above their head are three black balloons attached to a string. Off-camera, attendees can be heard singing, "let it go," and not before long, the video indicates that one of the pacifiers is attached to the balloons.

It seems that they figured the balloons would carry the pacifier up into the sky, to be given up forever. But the balloons fail to take off as they're weighed down by the pacifier. This prompts an uproar of laughter from the family, and a knowing response from the pianist who states that he knew this would happen.

Ultimately, they were able to get the pacifier in the air with the three balloons with a bit of help. The final shot of the video shows the black balloons ushering the child's pacifier into the great beyond, marking a new stage of development in the kid's life. "There it goes," one person states as the clip comes to a close.

Commenters who saw the video were tickled pink by just how far everyone went for the long-form joke. One person wrote: "You never know what people are doing in their home." While another loved the vibe of everyone involved with the clip: "Whole family takes nothing serious, I like it," they stated.

Others shared their favorite moments from the video: "Between the screamer and the tambourine lady idk who’s the most unserious," one said. Whereas someone else thought it was hilarious to see a child with a pacifier in their mouth during the service: "A funeral for the paci while another one in the mouth is fryingggg me."