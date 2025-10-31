“Go Get Coffee, OK?” — Company Founder Cracks up at Employee Who Polices Parking Lot "She had at least 73 opportunities to not lose her job." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2025, 3:33 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @make.sense96

The founder of a business recorded an employee who kept digging herself in a deeper and deeper hole after she tried telling him he couldn't park in the business's parking lot. Footage of the interaction went viral on the @make.sense96 TikTok account, where a woman was shown arguing with the man to move his car. (It should be noted that the woman in question was shown in another video on the same TikTok account, this time hassling another person parking, leading TikTok users to believe that this interaction could very well be staged.)

This particular clip involving the supposed business owner, Roger Patel, begins with the parking lot police officer asking him why he's decided to leave his car in this area. "You've parked in a staff only space," she tells him at the top of the video. "OK," the man sitting inside of the vehicle can be heard saying off camera. Following this, the woman continues to argue her position to the man. "And I work here, so I just ... if you can move it down," she tells the man.

"You work here for this firm?" he asks the woman whilst recording the video. "Yeah, I work in this building," she tells the man off camera. "And they've got cameras," she continues to tell him, to which the man replies that he's cognizant of the security protocols carried out by the building's parking authorities.

"OK," he tells the woman before there's a bit of silence between the two. Afterwards the man introduces himself by name. "I am Roger Patel and you work for Patel Solicitors," he tells the woman. "Yeah," she says to him.

"OK, I'm Roger Patel," he tells the woman again, giving her ample time for it to sink in that she's speaking to the CEO of the company that she works for. "OK," she says, still standing at his car. The expression that she gives doesn't seem to indicate that she knows who he is.

"I own it," he tells her. Once he mentions that, her demeanor changes a bit. "Do you?" she asks him. "Yeah, you don't see me but you see my sons," he tells the woman. Next, she replies by telling Mr. Patel that he "could be anybody though." "I'm Roger Patel," he tells her again.

Source: TikTok | @make.sense96

At this point in the video the woman begins to suggest that there isn't any way for her to know that the man sitting in the car is indeed the owner of the business, as he claims. "How do I know that, how can I believe you?" she says, assiduously defending her position as the parking lot monitor.

"Sorry, who are you?" he asks the woman standing outside of his vehicle? "I work here," she tells him. "You work, and you're telling me who am I?" Mr. Patel says to the woman, zooming in on her elbow. "How do I know it's actually you, I've never met you," she tells him.

"I've never met you," he says in a rejoinder. "What does that say about you?" she tells him before the man starts speaking. "Sorry darling because my son, they're working. And he is a boss ... this is Patel solicitors." At this point in the conversation he asks the woman what her role at the business is, and she informs him that she's an admin.

Source: TikTok | @make.sense96

"I'm one of the solicitors at PA," she tells Mr. Patel. "OK, and which one?" he asks. "Mike," she reveals, and then Mr. Patel begins to inform her that Michael is his son, as is Norinder, who work for the business that he established. As he does so, she says, "how do I know it's you?" still defending herself for questioning why he was parking there.

"This is my office," he says, yet again, as she sighs heavily and touches her face. "I'm Roger Patel and you're telling me I can't park outside my own office," he explains to his employee. "I've never seen you why are you here now?" she asks as the man laughs at the absurdity of the situation.

"I don't need to be here sweetheart. I've been here before you were born," he tells the woman after she asked him why he never seems to be around the office. "I'm just a retired man. An old man," he tells her. "You're not starved then, are you?" she asks him, which prompts more laughter from the business owner.

Source: TikTok | @make.sense96

Following this he asks her, "Do you like your job?" "I do like my job, yeah," she informs him. "Then you should go back inside and do your job," he tells her. The woman contests that by ensuring no one is illegally parking in their building's lot she is in fact performing her job.

"I'm making sure people that don't work here aren't parked here," she tells him. "Madame ... I'm the boss. I own this one," he tells her. "You said you're retired," she says to him, continuing to argue why she was in the right. "I'm going to see my son," he tells her.

"But you've never been here before, so how do I know it's actually you? None of us have met you before." she says to him. "Do you have problem? Have you got a problem inside your head?" he bluntly asks the Patel Solicitors employee.

Source: TikTok | @make.sense96

Still she maintains that there isn't any way she could've known that Mr. Patel is indeed who he says he is. The man continues to laugh and points out that his name is emblazoned on the side of the building. He then tells the woman to go inside and see that the company was indeed founded by Roger Patel.

Instead of apologizing, she says again that none of the employees inside have ever met him. And because they haven't, then that probably isn't "very good for the company." "What is your name?" he asks the woman. Finally, she tells him her name is Bethany and he asks her to just "go get coffee, OK?"

Source: TikTok | @make.sense96