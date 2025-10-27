This Pastor Parks His Bentley Inside Church — and the Internet Is Divided “I don’t do this for me, it’s for us.” By Kelley Schepper Published Oct. 27 2025, 12:04 p.m. ET Source: Tiktok

If you’ve ever joked about flashy pastors and luxury cars, this viral TikTok is for you. In a clip that’s now flooding social media, a pastor parks his Bentley in church and says it’s all part of a spiritual lesson. He insists it’s not about showing off but about showing faith. The congregation, though, and now the internet, aren’t so sure. The post has viewers asking if this is divine symbolism or just divine flexing.

In the viral video, the pastor stands beside his Bentley and says calmly, “I don’t do this for me, it’s for us.” When someone nearby asks if they can take it for a spin, he shuts it down with, “No, God would not want that.” The original post from @canadagooser is captioned, “Pastor explains why he parks the Bentley inside the church,” and has already racked up more than 1 million views.



The Internet can't get over this pastor's

Instead of letting his Bentley sit outside, the pastor decided the safest spot was inside the church, literally next to the pulpit. According to viewers, the clip cuts between him delivering his message and the luxury car gleaming under stage lights. Some people thought it was a sermon about blessings, others assumed it was an object lesson about protecting what God gives you. But plenty of viewers said they couldn’t focus on a single word he preached with a $200,000 car parked by the altar.

Honestly, there’s something fascinating about how divided people get over things like this. On one hand, it’s a Bentley, it’s flashy, expensive, and parked inside a church. On the other hand, it’s his car and his message. Maybe it’s less about showing off and more about showing what faith and success look like to him. Either way, the video forces you to ask how much luxury feels like “too much” when it’s mixed with religion.

The comments section turned into its own Sunday service.

The comments are pure chaos, half theology debate, half comedy special. Someone off-camera jokes, “Can we drive it?” without missing a beat, the pastor fires back, “No!” — and the delivery is so quick it almost feels rehearsed.



The timing caught everyone off guard. The room laughed, and so did half of TikTok. It’s one of those moments where you want to be annoyed, but the clip is so unintentionally funny you end up replaying it anyway. As one commenter put it, “I wanna get mad, but that was funny af.”



But TikTok didn’t stop there. Once people noticed the Bentley, they started zooming in on everything else: the suit, the watch, the chains. One commenter wrote, “What about the 200K in jewelry?" Someone responded, "That's to honor the lord.." Another said, “When a pastor has more bling than a celebrity rapper...he's not doing GOD'S work.” It turned from a sermon into a roast session really fast.



To add to the chatter and controversy, some commentators were convinced the entire video was AI-generated. Some said the lighting looked “too smooth,” and others pointed out that the pastor’s mouth didn’t seem to sync perfectly with his words.

Still, most viewers think it’s real, or at least real enough to keep arguing about. Whether it’s edited or not, the video hits on something familiar: our obsession with faith, money, and what feels “authentic” online.

TikTok turns this Bentley into a bigger conversation.

By the end of the video, the comments stopped being about the car and began focusing on everything else: money, image, faith, and how pastors handle all three. It’s not the first time social media has put a spotlight on a preacher with expensive taste, but it’s definitely one of the funniest.